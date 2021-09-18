Trending local news in Marion

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Fletcher, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Marion, Asheville, FL P1388

Loire Blue Metallic Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover available in Asheville, Florida at Jaguar Land Rover Asheville. Servicing the Fletcher, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Marion, FL. Used: http://www.landroverasheville.com/certified-inventory/index.htm New: http://www.landroverasheville.com/new-inventory/index.htm 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE - Stock#: P1388 - VIN#: SALGS2WF0EA146490 http://www.jaguarlandroverasheville.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 904-899-5820 Jaguar Land Rover Asheville 496 Cardinal Road Mills River NC 28759 Clean CARFAX. Blue 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Supercharged Leather.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* If you want the ability to traverse any terrain while ensconced in a cocoon of the finest amenities, the 2014 Range Rover fits the bill. This 4-wheel-drive vehicle is just as at ease ascending the Andes as it is pulling up to the opera. Source: KBB.com* Sharp styling; spectacular interior design; exacting craftsmanship; remarkable off-road dexterity; extraordinarily quick with supercharged V8 engine. Source: Edmunds* Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The system, available for the first time on Range Rover, is standard with the 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. It is designed to reduce fuel consumption and help lower CO2 emissions without compromising power. Capable of taking on tougher situations than ever before, the new four-corner air suspension system is designed to keep the Range Rover composed and stable no matter how rough the terrain. For unprecedented ride quality, it switches heights seamlessly when necessary. Terrain Response puts Range Rover's full capabilities at the driver's command. This next generation system monitors driving conditions and automatically optimizes the vehicle's settings to suit the terrain. The refinement of the interior gives a sense of wellbeing: the broader, more refined center console puts essential controls within easy reach, while the clean, elegant surfaces with fine leathers and veneers give a feeling of serenity and calm. A panoramic roof brings a new aspect to Range Rover. It floods the interior with light, enhancing the feeling of space and being connected to the outside. The Rear Executive Class seats give a new dimension to relaxing. Seating two individual passengers, this configuration allows for even more space with the addition of a massage function as a comforting extra. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Supercharged,Four Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Active Suspension,Power Steering,Air Suspension,Air Suspension,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Panoramic Roof,Tow Hooks,Tow Hooks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Sensing Wipers,Remote Trunk Release,Power Liftgate,Power Door Locks,Daytime Running Lights,HID headlights,Automatic Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,Premium Sound System,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,HD Radio,Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,Requires Subscription,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Seat Memory,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Heated Rear Seat(s),Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Leather Steering Wheel,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Remote Trunk Release,Universal Garage Door Opener,Cruise Control,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,A/C,Rear A/C,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Leather Seats,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Floor Mats,Cargo Shade,Mirror Memory,Keyless Start,Navigation System,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Trip Computer,Mirror Memory,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Security System,Engine Immobilizer,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Parking Aid,Tire Pressure Monitor,Drive Read more