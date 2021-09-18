CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

Trending local news in Marion

Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 6 days ago

(MARION, NC) The news in Marion never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Asheville / youtube.com

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Fletcher, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Marion, Asheville, FL P1388

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Fletcher, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Marion, Asheville, FL P1388

Loire Blue Metallic Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover available in Asheville, Florida at Jaguar Land Rover Asheville. Servicing the Fletcher, Hendersonville, Waynesville, Marion, FL. Used: http://www.landroverasheville.com/certified-inventory/index.htm New: http://www.landroverasheville.com/new-inventory/index.htm 2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE - Stock#: P1388 - VIN#: SALGS2WF0EA146490 http://www.jaguarlandroverasheville.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 904-899-5820 Jaguar Land Rover Asheville 496 Cardinal Road Mills River NC 28759 Clean CARFAX. Blue 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Supercharged Leather.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* If you want the ability to traverse any terrain while ensconced in a cocoon of the finest amenities, the 2014 Range Rover fits the bill. This 4-wheel-drive vehicle is just as at ease ascending the Andes as it is pulling up to the opera. Source: KBB.com* Sharp styling; spectacular interior design; exacting craftsmanship; remarkable off-road dexterity; extraordinarily quick with supercharged V8 engine. Source: Edmunds* Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The system, available for the first time on Range Rover, is standard with the 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. It is designed to reduce fuel consumption and help lower CO2 emissions without compromising power. Capable of taking on tougher situations than ever before, the new four-corner air suspension system is designed to keep the Range Rover composed and stable no matter how rough the terrain. For unprecedented ride quality, it switches heights seamlessly when necessary. Terrain Response puts Range Rover's full capabilities at the driver's command. This next generation system monitors driving conditions and automatically optimizes the vehicle's settings to suit the terrain. The refinement of the interior gives a sense of wellbeing: the broader, more refined center console puts essential controls within easy reach, while the clean, elegant surfaces with fine leathers and veneers give a feeling of serenity and calm. A panoramic roof brings a new aspect to Range Rover. It floods the interior with light, enhancing the feeling of space and being connected to the outside. The Rear Executive Class seats give a new dimension to relaxing. Seating two individual passengers, this configuration allows for even more space with the addition of a massage function as a comforting extra. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Supercharged,Four Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Active Suspension,Power Steering,Air Suspension,Air Suspension,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Panoramic Roof,Tow Hooks,Tow Hooks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Sensing Wipers,Remote Trunk Release,Power Liftgate,Power Door Locks,Daytime Running Lights,HID headlights,Automatic Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,Premium Sound System,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,HD Radio,Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,Requires Subscription,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Seat Memory,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Heated Rear Seat(s),Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Leather Steering Wheel,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Remote Trunk Release,Universal Garage Door Opener,Cruise Control,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,A/C,Rear A/C,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Leather Seats,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Floor Mats,Cargo Shade,Mirror Memory,Keyless Start,Navigation System,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Trip Computer,Mirror Memory,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Security System,Engine Immobilizer,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Parking Aid,Tire Pressure Monitor,Drive Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Marion / mcdowellnews.com

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $100,000

Wonderful opportunity to make this place your own. The property has a single wide mobile home and a 1 bedroom cottage both with water, sewer and power. There has been some fairly significant water issues in both structures causing some mold growth. The extent is unknown and would need to be evaluated by a professional. The single wide should be salvageable. There are two large out building in great shape, one being a shipping container. Roads are in and in good shape as well as the well and septic. Property has not been lived in for a while and is being sold as is and the sellers make no representations. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Marion / mcdowellnews.com

Scott Hollifield: Recalling the shoe incident from back in the day

Scott Hollifield: Recalling the shoe incident from back in the day

Note: I am on vacation this week. Please enjoy this lightly edited column from 20 years ago, where I accurately forecasted many of us will eventually shop from the safety of our own homes. ***. Sometimes, when I’m at a store and a woman runs over me with a shopping... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mcdowell County / mcdowellnews.com

Pets of the Week for McDowell

Pets of the Week for McDowell

Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surrounding areas. Day One operates a pet supply shop in Marion, and all proceeds go to animal rescue. Day One is always in need of donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters to help them save lives. For more information, email dayoneanimalrescue@gmail.com or call 559-2777. The shop is at 1101 Baldwin Ave. in Marion. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, NC
Government
City
Marion, NC
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
131
Followers
230
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy