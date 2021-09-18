Top Ukiah news stories

(UKIAH, CA) What’s going on in Ukiah? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Neil A. Cook: Ukiah author's book 'The Activist' published Everybody has three names, until you become an author and then you get a fourth, a choice, if you want it. Neil Cook has been Neil Cook for 40 years, but now with his book published they added an A, so now it's Neil A. Cook in white letters on the red book jacket.

Ukiah Man Accused of Lighting the Hopkins Fire Was Photographed Gazing as the Flames Consumed Homes and Wildland Peter Armstrong, a well-known photographer in Mendocino County, was on the scene of the Hopkins Fire on Sunday, September 12 when his aperture captured Devin Johnson, the 20-year-old Ukiah man suspected of purposefully lighting the fire, standing on the Moore Street Bridge staring at the fire he is alleged to have started while it burned homes and wildland.

Cannabis Lab Explosion in Ukiah Burns Three Including Two Children An explosion at a suspected Cannabis Processing Lab in Ukiah has left one man and two children badly burned. Last Thursday night, emergency personnel in Ukiah responded to a report of a fire and explosion of a trailer at the overnight trailer park located at East Gobbi Street. They arrived to find a man and two children who were assisted out of the exploded trailer by bystanders. All three had significant burns over much of their body and had to be taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital before later being airlifted to treatment centers out of the area. Officers search the trailer and found evidence of a lab used to make concentrated cannabis, commonly referred to as butane honey oil, which is extremely explosive. The man's name hasn't been released nor potential charges revealed as the investigation in ongoing.

