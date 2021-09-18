CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Top Ukiah news stories

Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 6 days ago

(UKIAH, CA) What’s going on in Ukiah? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Ukiah / ukiahdailyjournal.com

Neil A. Cook: Ukiah author's book 'The Activist' published

Neil A. Cook: Ukiah author’s book ‘The Activist’ published

Everybody has three names, until you become an author and then you get a fourth, a choice, if you want it. Neil Cook has been Neil Cook for 40 years, but now with his book published they added an A, so now it’s Neil A. Cook in white letters on the red book jacket. Read more

Ukiah / mendofever.com

Ukiah Man Accused of Lighting the Hopkins Fire Was Photographed Gazing as the Flames Consumed Homes and Wildland

Ukiah Man Accused of Lighting the Hopkins Fire Was Photographed Gazing as the Flames Consumed Homes and Wildland

Peter Armstrong, a well-known photographer in Mendocino County, was on the scene of the Hopkins Fire on Sunday, September 12 when his aperture captured Devin Johnson, the 20-year-old Ukiah man suspected of purposefully lighting the fire, standing on the Moore Street Bridge staring at the fire he is alleged to have started while it burned homes and wildland. Read more

Ukiah / ksro.com

Cannabis Lab Explosion in Ukiah Burns Three Including Two Children

Cannabis Lab Explosion in Ukiah Burns Three Including Two Children

An explosion at a suspected Cannabis Processing Lab in Ukiah has left one man and two children badly burned. Last Thursday night, emergency personnel in Ukiah responded to a report of a fire and explosion of a trailer at the overnight trailer park located at East Gobbi Street. They arrived to find a man and two children who were assisted out of the exploded trailer by bystanders. All three had significant burns over much of their body and had to be taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital before later being airlifted to treatment centers out of the area. Officers search the trailer and found evidence of a lab used to make concentrated cannabis, commonly referred to as butane honey oil, which is extremely explosive. The man’s name hasn’t been released nor potential charges revealed as the investigation in ongoing. Read more

Mendocino County / mendovoice.com

All evacuations and road closures lifted on Hopkins Fire — containment reaches 95%, fire reaches "patrol status"

All evacuations and road closures lifted on Hopkins Fire — containment reaches 95%, fire reaches “patrol status”

MENDOCINO Co., 9/15/21 — The Hopkins Fire, which grew rapidly to 257 within a few hours on the afternoon of September 12, is now nearing full containment three days later. With “minimal smoldering” today, the fire crews on the scene will begin shifting into “patrol mode,” watching for potential hazards and hot spots, according to this evening’s update from Cal Fire. All evacuation orders and road closures in the area have now been lifted, although there are still a few areas under evacuation warnings, which mean that residents should remain prepared to leave if conditions change and become unsafe. Read more

