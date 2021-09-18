What's up: Leading stories in Norfolk

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

 6 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) What’s going on in Norfolk? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Planning, creativity help boost success for Norfolk Specialties

Jim Monk’s goals in life and business are simple. The owner of Norfolk Specialties Inc. — a 43-year-old industrial machine and fabrication shop — never wanted to have the biggest company with the most employees. Instead, “I always wanted to provide a clean, safe environment for skilled guys and to... Read more

he forgot to mention some of his employee's that have been there from the beginning....

Team Jack radiothon continues on without founder

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The ninth annual Team Jack Radiothon is the first ever without Andy Hoffman. Ten years ago, Andy Hoffman -- father of pediatric brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman -- reached out to try and raise $100,000 for brain cancer research. Andy Hoffman was later diagnosed with brain cancer... Read more

people donate to team jack but, where is the money going? no articles about donations. investigate their financials.....jack and family making big money and really nothing going out in comparison. total scam

Robert and Janet Seegebarth

The family of Robert and Janet (Fuelberth) Seegebarth of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17. They were married in 1961 in Stuart. Their family includes daughters Julie Reeker and the late Harold Reeker of Hadar, Stacie and Chuck Oliver of... Read more

Bearcat softball splits doubleheader with Norfolk

NORFOLK — Kearney High split a doubleheader with Norfolk on Tuesday, winning the nightcap 10-2 after losing the opener 7-3. Alison Lane and Haidyn Skeen hit home runs as Kearney pounded out 10 hits. Skeen was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Ella Kugler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Read more

