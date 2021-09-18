Trending news headlines in Ada
(ADA, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ada.
Durant-Ada set to clash on Friday
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - The Durant Lions will bring in the Ada Cougars on Friday night as two of the area’s biggest schools meet. Durant is looking for their first win after losses to Madill and Glenpool. Ada is also 0-2 with losses to Ardmore and McAlester. Both teams are looking for a win to get things turned around. Read more
Service Friday for Dwayne Johnson
Marland “Dwayne” Johnson was born July 17, 1968 to Patsy M. and Marland M. Johnson in Ada, Oklahoma. Dwayne grew up in Allen, Oklahoma and attended Allen Schools, Ada Schools, and Pontotoc Technology Center. Dwayne was a member of the McCall’s Chapel and worked within the Ada community. Dwayne was... Read more
Superintendent weighs in on bond vote
Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson weighed in on Tuesday’s school bond issue. “This is a great day for Ada City Schools,” Anderson said Wednesday. “In just a few short years many of our students will walk into brand new school buildings, and all of our students and teachers will see facility improvements across the district,” Anderson said. Read more
Wrapping up Ada Homecoming with a big check
Ada’s Homecoming celebration may seem new to some but this was the sixth year since its inception. The interest and discussion started about ten years ago but was not finalized until 2016. Shawn Freeman, AHS Leadership teacher and Student Council Advisor said she sat down with the students and listened to their wants for homecoming and looked at the philanthropy mission they were trying to accomplish. Read more
