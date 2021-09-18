CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Trending news headlines in Ada

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 6 days ago

(ADA, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ada.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Durant / kxii.com

Durant-Ada set to clash on Friday

Durant-Ada set to clash on Friday

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - The Durant Lions will bring in the Ada Cougars on Friday night as two of the area’s biggest schools meet. Durant is looking for their first win after losses to Madill and Glenpool. Ada is also 0-2 with losses to Ardmore and McAlester. Both teams are looking for a win to get things turned around. Read more

Ada / allennewspaper.com

Service Friday for Dwayne Johnson

Service Friday for Dwayne Johnson

Marland “Dwayne” Johnson was born July 17, 1968 to Patsy M. and Marland M. Johnson in Ada, Oklahoma. Dwayne grew up in Allen, Oklahoma and attended Allen Schools, Ada Schools, and Pontotoc Technology Center. Dwayne was a member of the McCall’s Chapel and worked within the Ada community. Dwayne was... Read more

Ada / enidnews.com

Superintendent weighs in on bond vote

Superintendent weighs in on bond vote

Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson weighed in on Tuesday’s school bond issue. “This is a great day for Ada City Schools,” Anderson said Wednesday. “In just a few short years many of our students will walk into brand new school buildings, and all of our students and teachers will see facility improvements across the district,” Anderson said. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

Wrapping up Ada Homecoming with a big check

Wrapping up Ada Homecoming with a big check

Ada’s Homecoming celebration may seem new to some but this was the sixth year since its inception. The interest and discussion started about ten years ago but was not finalized until 2016. Shawn Freeman, AHS Leadership teacher and Student Council Advisor said she sat down with the students and listened to their wants for homecoming and looked at the philanthropy mission they were trying to accomplish. Read more

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
