Top stories trending in Watertown

Watertown, WI

Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 6 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Watertown area.

The lack of staff is hurting firefighting, law enforcement and other jobs

The lack of staff is hurting firefighting, law enforcement and other jobs

Wednesday’s Watertown Daily Times front page had two stories above the fold that screamed essentially the same news:. Our governmental agencies are struggling to find people. In some ways, that is news to no one. Drive up and down Main Street or, virtually any other place there is a shop,... Read more

☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀Mario Injured Jose Cancel's Flight😱

☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀Mario Injured Jose Cancel’s Flight😱

☎️Border Wars 12 Watertown Wisconsin🧀Mario Injured Jose Cancel’s Flight😱 We are back Border Wars 12🔥in Wisconsin on September 18, 2021, Ask me what this is about⁉️ Ever wondered what it was like to step in the ring? Wanted to test yourself knock something off the bucket list? Perhaps 🤔 you’re ex amateur looking to get back in the ring or Maybe your like most of us and just wanna lose weight but have a hard time staying motivated? Well, then this is the thing for you! Sign up today for the 11th edition of Border Wars presented by Tha Boxing Voice! Where you will get to test yourself in the ring and of course we only put you in with someone with similar experience as yourself. You also get the chance to be interviewed and profiled like a real fighter and most importantly, You get off the couch❗️and get in shape feel better mentally and physically! Border wars is helping people around the world 🌎 to push and change their lives every day it’s an experience and a brotherhood you will never forget sign-ups and fees are $200 so no time to waste! If you have any questions ask me @nesgto and if you just want to watch and support sign up to Patreon.com/ThaBoxingVoice❗️ Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join One Free Month of Dazn On TBV http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE & LIKE Please check out our Facebook page and hit the like button. https://www.facebook.com/Thaboxingvoiceradio GOOGLE PLUS https://plus.google.com/107960664507143008932/posts? tab=XXi Web Site http://thaboxingvoice.com/ Radio show: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/thaboxingvoiceradio Twitter: @Thaboxingvoice https://twitter.com/thaboxingvoice Audio only Podcast subscribe here https://itun.es/us/oY7JJ.c #BeaBoxer #Borderwars #Thaboxingvoice Read more

Diane Ruth (Fredrich) Allen

Diane Ruth (Fredrich) Allen

East Troy, WI - Diane Ruth Allen, 73, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. She was born January 22, 1948 in Watertown, WI, the daughter to the late Robert and Georgene (Mohr) Fredrich. Diane was united in marriage to Sherman Lee Allen on January 3, 1970 in Oconomowoc, WI. Sherman preceded her in death on December 10, 2012. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Troy, WI. Read more

Lois E. (Frick) Hering

Lois E. (Frick) Hering

Watertown, WI - Lois E. Hering went to be with her Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born in Clay Center, Kansas on November 15, 1929, to Rev. Martin and Selda (Brauer) Frick. Her father was a Lutheran minister. Lois grew up in Pontiac and Tinley Park, IL. At the age of 11 she moved to Chicago, IL (St. Andrew Lutheran Church and School). Read more

ABOUT

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

