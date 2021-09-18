CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobart, IN

Trending news headlines in Hobart

Hobart Updates
Hobart Updates
 6 days ago

(HOBART, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hobart.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hobart area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hobart / nwitimes.com

An incredible night of blues planned for Friday

An incredible night of blues planned for Friday

Friday's concert at Hobart Art Theater is aptly billed as "An incredible night of the Blues," considering the talent line-up for the 7:30 p.m. all ages event. Tickets are $15 and up. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheater. Northwest Indiana's First Family of The Blues -- The Kinsey Report -- close out the Friday... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hobart / nwitimes.com

Hobart freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich shows poise beyond his years

Hobart freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich shows poise beyond his years

HOBART — Standing in the equipment room before the start of a Wednesday afternoon practice, Noah Ehrlich, Hobart’s freshman quarterback, is conducting the first of what will likely be many interviews during his career. Ehrlich listens intently to every question, chooses his words carefully and never cracks. But it’s the... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hammond / buildingindiana.com

NIPSCO Awards $63,000 in Public Safety Education and Training Grants

NIPSCO Awards $63,000 in Public Safety Education and Training Grants

Eighteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana. This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $63,000. Over the past four years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 62 projects were funded, totaling $213,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hobart / nwitimes.com

An incredible night of blues planned for Friday

An incredible night of blues planned for Friday

Friday's concert at Hobart Art Theater is aptly billed as "An incredible night of the Blues," considering the talent line-up for the 7:30 p.m. all ages event. Tickets are $15 and up. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheater. Northwest Indiana's First Family of The Blues -- The Kinsey Report -- close out the Friday... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Hobart, IN
Government
City
Hobart, IN
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Hobart Updates

Hobart Updates

Hobart, IN
72
Followers
238
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy