Top stories trending in Dayton
(DAYTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Dayton.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Residents march to honor 13 fallen soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan
Area residents set out on a march Sunday morning to honor the 13 military members that recently lost their lives in a tragic terrorist attack at the hands of a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan. The event saw the group walk from the Dayton Police Department on HWY 321 to the Liberty County Courthouse and back for a 13.8-mile trip, the 13 being significant to honor each of the soldiers that lost their lives. Read more
Lisa Reanna Nutter
Lisa Reanna Nutter, 54, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home in Dayton. She was born on March 25, 1967, in Oak Cliff, Texas to Kenneth and Linda Hauenstein Rich. Lisa graduated from Crosby High School, the class of 1985. She later took courses to earn her certificate in tax preparation for H&R Block. Lisa worked as a manager and Tax Specialist for more than fifteen years with H&R Block, a job that she thoroughly enjoyed doing. She previously assisted her husband Michael in his business, Twin Rivers Retrievers, LLC raising puppies and helping wherever she was needed. Read more
New Hospital and Clinic Planned Pending Voter Approval of November Referendum
The Liberty County Hospital District has formally launched a campaign in support of a referendum to build a new 51,000-square-foot Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center, as well as a separate freestanding clinic just north of downtown Dayton. A referendum on the November 2 general election ballot will seek an additional... Read more
Dayton Rotarians get tips on emergency preparedness
The Dayton Rotary Club held its weekly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Dayton Community Center. President Tami Pierce called the meeting to order and asked Rotarian Larry Wilburn to introduce the program. Crista Beasley-Adams, the coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, presented the... Read more
Comments / 0