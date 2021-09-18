Top stories trending in Dayton

Lisa Reanna Nutter

Lisa Reanna Nutter, 54, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home in Dayton. She was born on March 25, 1967, in Oak Cliff, Texas to Kenneth and Linda Hauenstein Rich. Lisa graduated from Crosby High School, the class of 1985. She later took courses to earn her certificate in tax preparation for H&R Block. Lisa worked as a manager and Tax Specialist for more than fifteen years with H&R Block, a job that she thoroughly enjoyed doing. She previously assisted her husband Michael in his business, Twin Rivers Retrievers, LLC raising puppies and helping wherever she was needed.