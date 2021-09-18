Top Culpeper news stories
(CULPEPER, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Culpeper.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Early voting starts Friday, Culpeper mayoral candidate hosting Main Street rally
In-person voting in the Nov. 2 gubernatorial and local elections begins this Friday, Sept 17. Absentee ballots will be sent starting Friday to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Elections. Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Read more
I would prefer to know our local candidates status... Republican leaning or Democrat lean. I'm not feeling too much transparency.
New mural coming to Culpeper car dealership
Artist and graphic designer Crystal Burnam, a resident of Culpeper, is painting a mural that reflects Culpeper and its history at Battlefield Ford just off Rt. 29 south of town. “My employees made the Battlefield Auto sign [seen at center, above] to thank me for taking good care of them... Read more
High school sports roundup: Cyclones' field hockey team routs Knights
Mia Hutchinson, Sarah Shrader and Miller Haught scored two goals each as the Eastern View field hockey team rolled to a 7-0 victory over visiting Spotsylvania in a Battlefield District matchup on Tuesday. Jil Steffens also tallied a goal for the Cyclones (4-1 overall, 2-1 district). Hutchinson added a pair... Read more
Gardeners to sell plants, show methods to public this weekend
Candle fire okra’s vivid red pods, set against lovely yellow blooms and verdant greenery, gave an otherworldly quality to the gardens behind The Carver Center on a recent morning. Asian beans more than a foot long drooped from vines clinging to a bamboo frame, and stacked-cinderblock planters overflowed with marigolds. Read more