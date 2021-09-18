Top Marshalltown news stories
(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) What’s going on in Marshalltown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Nurse asks Iowans to get vaccinated after her COVID-19 battle
MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — Nurse Julie Stevens decided to pass on the COVID-19 vaccine when she had a chance. Her reason was that she was concerned with side effects, and maybe missing some days from work if she had symptoms. She ended up contracting COVID, and tried to weather it out... Read more
not everyone's covid battle is the same. I had it, and thought it was no worse than the common flu
8 likes 9 replies
Following the Science tells everyone. The vaccine doesn't prevent getting reinvented. Passing it to someone else or Dying from it. Viruses can't be controlled or Killed. Look to the Flu. Which can also Kill. The best you can Hope for is to Survive.
6 likes
Marshalltown nurse who got COVID-19 urges others to get the vaccine
Julie Stevens, who didn't get the shot, was later put on a ventilator due to the virus. Read more
the vaccine only reduces the symptoms does not stop you from getting it or spreading it stop forcing your flawed narrative I doubt you'll fight and die to defend it like we will with our constitutional rights but feel free to mess around and find out
Wind-proof corn? New hybrid variety withstands 100 mile per hour winds, helping crops survive unpredictable and extreme weather
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Only one corn-breeding line out of about 150 remained standing after a derecho slammed into Beck’s Superior Hybrids nursery, near Marshalltown,... Read more
Evelyn F. Voege, 101
Evelyn F. Voege, 101, of Marshalltown, entered into eternal life Monday, September 13, 2021, at Southridge Specialty Care. To honor Evelyn’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will take place at the Crystal Cemetery in rural Garwin. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with Evelyn’s care. For further information or to leave her family a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Read more