Top Marshalltown news stories

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) What’s going on in Marshalltown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Nurse asks Iowans to get vaccinated after her COVID-19 battle MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — Nurse Julie Stevens decided to pass on the COVID-19 vaccine when she had a chance. Her reason was that she was concerned with side effects, and maybe missing some days from work if she had symptoms. She ended up contracting COVID, and tried to weather it out... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Marshalltown nurse who got COVID-19 urges others to get the vaccine Julie Stevens, who didn't get the shot, was later put on a ventilator due to the virus. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Wind-proof corn? New hybrid variety withstands 100 mile per hour winds, helping crops survive unpredictable and extreme weather This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Only one corn-breeding line out of about 150 remained standing after a derecho slammed into Beck’s Superior Hybrids nursery, near Marshalltown,... Read more

LATEST NEWS