Moss Point, MS

Moss Point news wrap: What’s trending

Moss Point News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) The news in Moss Point never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Moss Point area, click here.

El Reno / wdam.com

Former Moss Point mayor begins serving 30-month sentence in federal prison

EL RENO, Okla. (WLOX) - Former Moss Point Mayor Mario King is now serving a nearly three-year sentence at a federal prison in Oklahoma. Mario King and his wife Natasha each pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Mario was sentenced in July to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The judge gave him 60 days to turn himself in at a federal facility. Read more

Moss Point / wxxv25.com

High School Football: Gautier vs. Moss Point

Every Friday night is reserved for the Friday Night Showcase, but every Wednesday is reserved for the Student Athlete of the Week series and tonight those two worlds collide. Last week, News 25 featured Gautier Quarterback and Ole Miss baseball commit Kaden Irving, coming off a ridiculous seven touchdown performance, not to mention 493 passing yards, earning him the Sports Illustrated Freak of the Week and a well-deserved week off for the Gators. Read more

Hollandale / scorebooklive.com

Kaden Irving, Gautier overcome six turnovers to beat Moss Point 30-26

GAUTIER — Despite six Gator turnovers, Aydan Morgan powered in from 14 yards out to lift Gautier to a 30-26 win in a battle between Jackson County neighbors Friday night. Gautier, ranked fourth in Class 5A by SB Live, threw three interceptions and lost three fumbles, seeing long drives end on the Moss Point 4, 9, and 24 due to turnovers. Read more

Mississippi / scorebooklive.com

Top stars, best performances from Week 4 in Mississippi High School Football

Here’s a look at some of the top high school football performances from around the state of Mississippi for Week 4 (Sept. 9-17). Did we miss someone? Tag us on Twitter or Instagram @sblivems and let us know. We’ll update the post with more top performances as they are submitted by readers. Read more

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

