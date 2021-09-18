News wrap: Headlines in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) What’s going on in Bemidji? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Bemidji Man Charged With Shoplifting $1,748 In Grand Forks GRAND FORKS, ND (iNewZ.TV) A Bemidji man is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to shoplift $1,748 worth of items from Walmart in Grand Forks. Read more

Bagley Baits Pro Takes Tops at Lake Mille Lacs Noah Schultz claims Angler of the Year and first place at Classic Bass Championship. BEMIDJI, Minn. (September 14, 2021) – The Classic Bass Champions Tour recently wrapped up its 2021 season at its Championship on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota. Known as a legendary smallmouth bass fishery, the lake produced for competitors in both fish numbers and size. Waseca, Minnesota-based Classic Bass and Bagley Baits pro Noah Schultz took top honors at the event with a total weight of 62 pounds 12 ounces with a total of 21 fish weighed, including a five pound, five ounce fish, his biggest in the impressive lot. As the winner of the event, Schultz trailered home a new Skeeter boat powered by a Yamaha outboard. This was Noah Schultz’s second Classic Bass Championship win. He also took first in 2019 at the event on Bay Lake where he won a new boat and motor. Read more

Search continues for Bemidji woman reported missing Monday Chupp is a 23-year-old Caucasian female with a light complexion, blue eyes and long brown hair, according to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella. Chupp is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200lbs. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing. Chupp may be driving her... Read more

