CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

News wrap: Headlines in Bemidji

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) What’s going on in Bemidji? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bemidji area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bemidji / youtube.com

Bemidji Man Charged With Shoplifting $1,748 In Grand Forks

Bemidji Man Charged With Shoplifting $1,748 In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND (iNewZ.TV) A Bemidji man is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to shoplift $1,748 worth of items from Walmart in Grand Forks. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bemidji / outdoorsfirst.com

Bagley Baits Pro Takes Tops at Lake Mille Lacs

Bagley Baits Pro Takes Tops at Lake Mille Lacs

Noah Schultz claims Angler of the Year and first place at Classic Bass Championship. BEMIDJI, Minn. (September 14, 2021) – The Classic Bass Champions Tour recently wrapped up its 2021 season at its Championship on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota. Known as a legendary smallmouth bass fishery, the lake produced for competitors in both fish numbers and size. Waseca, Minnesota-based Classic Bass and Bagley Baits pro Noah Schultz took top honors at the event with a total weight of 62 pounds 12 ounces with a total of 21 fish weighed, including a five pound, five ounce fish, his biggest in the impressive lot. As the winner of the event, Schultz trailered home a new Skeeter boat powered by a Yamaha outboard. This was Noah Schultz’s second Classic Bass Championship win. He also took first in 2019 at the event on Bay Lake where he won a new boat and motor. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bemidji / echopress.com

Search continues for Bemidji woman reported missing Monday

Search continues for Bemidji woman reported missing Monday

Chupp is a 23-year-old Caucasian female with a light complexion, blue eyes and long brown hair, according to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella. Chupp is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200lbs. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing. Chupp may be driving her... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Park Rapids / kittsonarea.com

Walter Christman, 91

Walter Christman, 91

Walter David Christman, 91, of Park Rapids, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Colleen’s Caring Hands in Bemidji, Minn. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji. Dave was born in La Crosse, Wis., in 1930, son of Walter and Freeda (Crane)... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Bemidji, MN
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji Bulletin

Bemidji, MN
75
Followers
250
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bemidji Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy