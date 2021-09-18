Kailua Kona news digest: Top stories today

(KAILUA KONA, HI) The news in Kailua Kona never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kailua Kona area, click here.

Nonprofit Malama Ia Hawaii brings vaccine to remote areas on Big Island A Big Island nonprofit is using creative ways to win over hesitant residents in remote communities that have low vaccination rates. Malama ia Hawaii has been doing COVID-19 education and testing in Hawaii County over the past year. The small team -- led by a retired assistant police chief Marshall Kanehailua and retired deputy fire chief Lance -- partner with businesses to offer gift cards at pop-up vaccine clinics in places like Ocean View. Read more

HFD Responds to Fire at Big Island Gym A small structure fire broke out at the Laupahoehoe Gym early Thursday afternoon, according to a report from the Hawai´i Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the call at 1:18 pm to the smoldering fire, which was isolated to a section of the exterior stairs and the floor of the gym itself. Read more

Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 infections Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 569 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 702 fatalities and 75,006 cases. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths. Today’s new confirmed and probable... Read more

