Top Livingston news stories

Biden admin to step up deportation of Haitians to address migrant surge, documents say
WASHINGTON — As more than 10,000 mainly Haitian migrants shelter under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as part of a new surge of migration to that stretch of the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti over the next week, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News. Read more
we've seen how he "deports" people...he flies them all over our country and puts them up in hotels while we still have homeless vets in the streets.
I would have to see it to believe it. Biden lies too much. I do not trust Biden. Biden's " word" is just as useless as a limp ****.
6-year-old boy found safe with biological father after being kidnapped from mom's car in Pearland
Police said Amari will stay in the custody of his father for now, as there are no court orders that prevent the father from having his child. Read more
Mother's if it is safe for a child to be with either parent STOP YOUR MADNESS AGAINST INNOCENT FATHER'S WHO ARE WANTING A RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR OWN CHILDREN... you are not pregnant on your own... IT took both of you
Prayers for this little boys mother 🙏🙏 to learn a lesson and use some common sense next time and maybe leave an adult person with the kids if she's going to be leaving kids behind in her car 🤷♂️
Linda K. Silcox
Linda K. Silcox passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 in her home in Livingston, TX. She was born on February 12, 1949 in Cleveland, TX to Lester Lightner and Edris Condra Lightner. After graduating from Cleveland High School she became a nurse and worked at Galaxy Manor Nursing Home for many years. Read more
Rickey Darrell Withers
Funeral services for Rickey Darrell Withers, 55, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Goodrich First United Methodist Church in Goodrich, Texas with Pastor John Moye officiating. Interment will follow in the Peebles Cemetery in Livingston, Texas. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas. Read more