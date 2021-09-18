CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TX

Top Livingston news stories

Livingston Updates
Livingston Updates
 6 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Livingston area.

Del Rio / nbcnews.com

Biden admin to step up deportation of Haitians to address migrant surge, documents say

WASHINGTON — As more than 10,000 mainly Haitian migrants shelter under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as part of a new surge of migration to that stretch of the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti over the next week, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News. Read more

Comments
avatar

we've seen how he "deports" people...he flies them all over our country and puts them up in hotels while we still have homeless vets in the streets.

411 likes 10 dislikes 80 replies

avatar

I would have to see it to believe it. Biden lies too much. I do not trust Biden. Biden's " word" is just as useless as a limp ****.

247 likes 8 dislikes 36 replies

Pearland / abc13.com

6-year-old boy found safe with biological father after being kidnapped from mom's car in Pearland

Police said Amari will stay in the custody of his father for now, as there are no court orders that prevent the father from having his child. Read more

Comments
avatar

Mother's if it is safe for a child to be with either parent STOP YOUR MADNESS AGAINST INNOCENT FATHER'S WHO ARE WANTING A RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR OWN CHILDREN... you are not pregnant on your own... IT took both of you

81 likes 10 dislikes 36 replies

avatar

Prayers for this little boys mother 🙏🙏 to learn a lesson and use some common sense next time and maybe leave an adult person with the kids if she's going to be leaving kids behind in her car 🤷‍♂️

37 likes 4 dislikes 2 replies

Livingston / bluebonnetnews.com

Linda K. Silcox

Linda K. Silcox passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 in her home in Livingston, TX. She was born on February 12, 1949 in Cleveland, TX to Lester Lightner and Edris Condra Lightner. After graduating from Cleveland High School she became a nurse and worked at Galaxy Manor Nursing Home for many years. Read more

Livingston / thepampanews.com

Rickey Darrell Withers

Funeral services for Rickey Darrell Withers, 55, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Goodrich First United Methodist Church in Goodrich, Texas with Pastor John Moye officiating. Interment will follow in the Peebles Cemetery in Livingston, Texas. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas. Read more

Livingston, TX
Livingston, TX
