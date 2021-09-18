News wrap: Headlines in Rolla
(ROLLA, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Rolla area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rolla area, click here.
Rolla Lions Club, Grellner Sales & Service brings Oktoberfest to Rolla
Residents can enjoy a car show, food trucks, live music, arts and crafts and beer and wine tasting as the Rolla Lions Club and Grellner Sales & Service brings Oktoberfest to the area in October. Oktoberfest will be held 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 and 11 a.m. to... Read more
Enjoy hayrides, face painting, during Fall at Ozark Farms
If you are interested in hay rides, face painting and farm animals, Ozark Farms’ Fall on the Farm will have two days of fun events for families. The beautiful farmhouse venue will have antique tractors, food trucks, mums, farm fresh beef and much more from 3-7 p.m., Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Read more
Church Briefs: Sept. 17
Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sun., Sept. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Being (Hebrews 12:1-3). Series description: The Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries. Read more
SOFTBALL: Two shutout victories for No. 6 Lady Bulldogs
The Rolla High School softball team upped its record to 15-4 by shutting out Union 4-0 Wednesday, Sept. 15 at RHS Field. The game was scoreless until Rolla plated two runs in each of the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. That would be all that RHS hurlers junior... Read more
Comments / 0