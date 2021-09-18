News wrap: Headlines in Rolla

Church Briefs: Sept. 17

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sun., Sept. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Being (Hebrews 12:1-3). Series description: The Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries. Read more