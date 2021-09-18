CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rolla, MO

News wrap: Headlines in Rolla

Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 6 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Rolla area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rolla area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Rolla / therolladailynews.com

Rolla Lions Club, Grellner Sales & Service brings Oktoberfest to Rolla

Rolla Lions Club, Grellner Sales & Service brings Oktoberfest to Rolla

Residents can enjoy a car show, food trucks, live music, arts and crafts and beer and wine tasting as the Rolla Lions Club and Grellner Sales & Service brings Oktoberfest to the area in October. Oktoberfest will be held 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 and 11 a.m. to... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Rolla / therolladailynews.com

Enjoy hayrides, face painting, during Fall at Ozark Farms

Enjoy hayrides, face painting, during Fall at Ozark Farms

If you are interested in hay rides, face painting and farm animals, Ozark Farms’ Fall on the Farm will have two days of fun events for families. The beautiful farmhouse venue will have antique tractors, food trucks, mums, farm fresh beef and much more from 3-7 p.m., Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Rolla / therolladailynews.com

Church Briefs: Sept. 17

Church Briefs: Sept. 17

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sun., Sept. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Communion weekly). Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman launches a new series, Red Letter Challenge, with the message: Being (Hebrews 12:1-3). Series description: The Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is a 40-day discipleship challenge that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice. If you are tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you! RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children, and youth ministries. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Rolla / phelpscountyfocus.com

SOFTBALL: Two shutout victories for No. 6 Lady Bulldogs

SOFTBALL: Two shutout victories for No. 6 Lady Bulldogs

The Rolla High School softball team upped its record to 15-4 by shutting out Union 4-0 Wednesday, Sept. 15 at RHS Field. The game was scoreless until Rolla plated two runs in each of the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. That would be all that RHS hurlers junior... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rolla, MO
Government
City
Rolla, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Rolla Digest

Rolla Digest

Rolla, MO
71
Followers
254
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy