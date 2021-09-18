CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Trending news headlines in Ponca City

 6 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Ponca City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ponca City area, click here.

2,263 new COVID-19 cases for Oklahoma on Thursday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health documented 2,263 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. According to the latest situation report, Oklahoma’s now seen 589,950 COVID-19 cases overall as 17,671 cases are active. The new cases 7 day average is 2,181 and the provisional death count is 9,701. Data from Wednesday, September 15,... Read more

Robbery at Stop N’ Go, shots fired. PCPD seeks suspects.

On Friday morning at 3:26 am, two males wearing face coverings walked into the convenience store located at 501 W. Highland and demanded money from the clerk. A brief altercation ensued and one of the suspects fired multiple shots from a handgun. The clerk was uninjured and the suspects left the scene on foot. The two suspects are believed to be Native American or Hispanic males, possibly between 20 and 30 years of age. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Ponca City Police Department. You may also remain anonymous and contact Ponca City Crime Stoppers at 580.762.5100. Read more

Hayes Brothers Band to Perform at Full Moon Concert Monday, September 20

Tonkawa, Ok – Full Moon Concert. “Hayes Brothers Band” will perform pop, rock, and country classics at the final 2021 Full Moon Concert, Monday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Tonkawa Centennial Park at 301 S Main. Clark and Kent Hayes are legendary musicians from Ponca City, Oklahoma. Their musical... Read more

Softball Lady Cats rip Del City

Body DEL CITY -- Pounding out 21 hits, the Ponca City Lady Cats defeated Del City 13-8 Tuesday night in a district softball game. Caitlin Cooper drove in five of the Ponca City runs with a two-run home run and a double. Madelyn Blackstar had five hits in the game, Alex Zimmerschied had four hits, Cooper, Brianna Meyer and Savannah Clark each had three hits and Margaret Blackstar, Adisyn Ivers and Allanah Florez each had one hit. Six of the Lady Cat hits were for extra bases. Cooper had a double to go along with her homer, Zimmerschied had three doubles and Madelyn Blackstar had a double The Lady Cats scored four. Read more

ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

