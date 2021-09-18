Trending news headlines in Ponca City

Robbery at Stop N’ Go, shots fired. PCPD seeks suspects.

On Friday morning at 3:26 am, two males wearing face coverings walked into the convenience store located at 501 W. Highland and demanded money from the clerk. A brief altercation ensued and one of the suspects fired multiple shots from a handgun. The clerk was uninjured and the suspects left the scene on foot. The two suspects are believed to be Native American or Hispanic males, possibly between 20 and 30 years of age. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Ponca City Police Department. You may also remain anonymous and contact Ponca City Crime Stoppers at 580.762.5100. Read more