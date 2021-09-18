Ridgecrest news wrap: What’s trending
A powerful love story with an unexpected and tragic plot twist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A young couple getting ready to start a family experiences a tragic loss three weeks after the birth of their son. Anthony Reed and his longtime girlfriend MacKenzie Odle were excited about starting a new chapter in their love story. They were getting ready to welcome their first child. Read more
UPDATE: KCSO issues statement on deputy’s death
UPDATE (10:08 a.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on Gonzales’ death:. “The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Deputy Gabriel Gonzales. Deputy Gonzales served the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, spending most of that time assigned to the Frazier Park substation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time.” Read more
LeRoy Stayton
Please join our family on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the China Lake Museum (Naval Museum of Armament and Technology), located at 1300 E. Las Flores Ave., in Ridgecrest, Calif., (across the street from the. Ridgecrest Library), to celebrate the life of LeRoy Stayton. Lunch will be... Read more
Bakersfield TikTok star dances at local gas stations
He's from Bakersfield and he's going viral with his dances at particular gas stations? And get this, he got the idea from watching his daughters on TikTok. Read more