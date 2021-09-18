CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest news wrap: What’s trending

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIDGECREST, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ridgecrest.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Bakersfield / kget.com

A powerful love story with an unexpected and tragic plot twist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A young couple getting ready to start a family experiences a tragic loss three weeks after the birth of their son. Anthony Reed and his longtime girlfriend MacKenzie Odle were excited about starting a new chapter in their love story. They were getting ready to welcome their first child. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow that is heartbreaking, good thing she. Is young and had his son. Prayers for your peace of mind!!

11 likes

avatar

What a heartbreaking story. My condolences go out to you, Christian, the two mom’s and all the lives that Anthony touched. Anthony gave you a piece of his heart to carry with you. What a blessing that was. May God be with you both. 🙏

10 likes

Kern County / kget.com

UPDATE: KCSO issues statement on deputy’s death

UPDATE (10:08 a.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on Gonzales’ death:. “The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the passing of Deputy Gabriel Gonzales. Deputy Gonzales served the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, spending most of that time assigned to the Frazier Park substation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time.” Read more

Comments
avatar

Sadness on this day that kcsd, loosing one of there finest, be blessed and at peace with ur final call of service, prayers for the family 🌹❤️

1 like

Ridgecrest / ridgecrestca.com

LeRoy Stayton

Please join our family on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the China Lake Museum (Naval Museum of Armament and Technology), located at 1300 E. Las Flores Ave., in Ridgecrest, Calif., (across the street from the. Ridgecrest Library), to celebrate the life of LeRoy Stayton. Lunch will be... Read more

Bakersfield / turnto23.com

Bakersfield TikTok star dances at local gas stations

He's from Bakersfield and he's going viral with his dances at particular gas stations? And get this, he got the idea from watching his daughters on TikTok. Read more

Comments / 0

Ridgecrest, CA
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

