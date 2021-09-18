Ruston news digest: Top stories today
(RUSTON, LA) Here are today’s top stories from the Ruston area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
West Monroe selects Lincoln Builders of Ruston to break ground for new sports complex
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has chosen Lincoln Builders of Ruston to build an indoor sports complex. The announcement comes a month after Mayor Mitchell said she envisions West Monroe as a destination city, and the sports arena will bring people in to boost the local economy through sporting events like basketball, volleyball, dance competitions, and more. Read more
Lady Techsters Open LA Tech Invitational With 3-0 Sweep of Southern
RUSTON -- The Louisiana Tech volleyball team opened up the LA Tech Invitational with a 3-0 sweep of Southern Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center. The Lady Techsters improved to 5-7 on the year, with all five victories coming via sweeps, while Southern falls to 0-5 overall. Southern surged... Read more
18-year-old arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder after pointing a gun at Police
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday September 12th shortly before 10 p.m. officers with the Ruston Police Department were dispatched to a loud party on the 1900 block of West Alabama Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed a physical altercation taking place between a male and female. When officers intervened... Read more
Preview: LA Tech at UAB
RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech soccer team opens up Conference USA play on Thursday night at UAB with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at BBVA Field. It will be the first of eight league matches for LA Tech, facing six opponents from the West Division and two cross-division opponents. MATCH... Read more
Comments / 0