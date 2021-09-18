CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Ruston news digest: Top stories today

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 6 days ago

(RUSTON, LA) Here are today’s top stories from the Ruston area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

West Monroe / myarklamiss.com

West Monroe selects Lincoln Builders of Ruston to break ground for new sports complex

West Monroe selects Lincoln Builders of Ruston to break ground for new sports complex

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has chosen Lincoln Builders of Ruston to build an indoor sports complex. The announcement comes a month after Mayor Mitchell said she envisions West Monroe as a destination city, and the sports arena will bring people in to boost the local economy through sporting events like basketball, volleyball, dance competitions, and more. Read more

Louisiana / latechsports.com

Lady Techsters Open LA Tech Invitational With 3-0 Sweep of Southern

Lady Techsters Open LA Tech Invitational With 3-0 Sweep of Southern

RUSTON -- The Louisiana Tech volleyball team opened up the LA Tech Invitational with a 3-0 sweep of Southern Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center. The Lady Techsters improved to 5-7 on the year, with all five victories coming via sweeps, while Southern falls to 0-5 overall. Southern surged... Read more

Ruston / wrbl.com

18-year-old arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder after pointing a gun at Police

18-year-old arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder after pointing a gun at Police

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday September 12th shortly before 10 p.m. officers with the Ruston Police Department were dispatched to a loud party on the 1900 block of West Alabama Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed a physical altercation taking place between a male and female. When officers intervened... Read more

Louisiana / latechsports.com

Preview: LA Tech at UAB

Preview: LA Tech at UAB

RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech soccer team opens up Conference USA play on Thursday night at UAB with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at BBVA Field. It will be the first of eight league matches for LA Tech, facing six opponents from the West Division and two cross-division opponents. MATCH... Read more

Comments / 0

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
