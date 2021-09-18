What's up: Leading stories in Key West

(KEY WEST, FL) The news in Key West never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Key West’s airport hit a new record with passengers. But it has brought problems Key West International Airport just set an annual record by having more than 1 million passengers come through. That’s 1 million people — so far — with airport officials predicting the number will hit 1.4 million by the end of the year. While it’s evidence that tourism to the Florida... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more

LOCAL PICK

Florida Keys Kayaking Adventure – 2TravelDads Florida Keys Kayaking was one of our favorite parts of our road trip from Miami to Key West (mmm, key lime pie!). The best places to kayak in Southern Florida are spread out between the many islands, and they aren’t all where you’d expect. This is our guide to kayaking with kids in the Florida Keys, and any of these spots are great as an adult too. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE