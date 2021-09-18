What's up: Leading stories in Key West

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Key West Times
Key West Times
 6 days ago

(KEY WEST, FL) The news in Key West never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Key West / flkeysnews.com

Key West’s airport hit a new record with passengers. But it has brought problems

Key West's airport hit a new record with passengers. But it has brought problems

Key West International Airport just set an annual record by having more than 1 million passengers come through. That’s 1 million people — so far — with airport officials predicting the number will hit 1.4 million by the end of the year. While it’s evidence that tourism to the Florida... Read more

Florida / miaminewtimes.com

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more

avatar

Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.

688 likes 32 dislikes 285 replies

avatar

not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.

453 likes 27 dislikes 29 replies

Florida / purpleroofs.com

Florida Keys Kayaking Adventure – 2TravelDads

Florida Keys Kayaking Adventure – 2TravelDads

Florida Keys Kayaking was one of our favorite parts of our road trip from Miami to Key West (mmm, key lime pie!). The best places to kayak in Southern Florida are spread out between the many islands, and they aren’t all where you’d expect. This is our guide to kayaking with kids in the Florida Keys, and any of these spots are great as an adult too. Read more

Miami / flkeysnews.com

An illicit Snapchat video was shared by Keys students. It led to the arrest of 3 teens

An illicit Snapchat video was shared by Keys students. It led to the arrest of 3 teens

Three Florida Keys teenage boys were arrested after a video showing two of them engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl was shared by students, police said. A 16-year-old from Big Pine Key faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery. He admitted having sex with the girl while another teen recorded it on a cellphone, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Key West Times

Key West Times

Key West, FL
