Montrose, CO

News wrap: Top stories in Montrose

 6 days ago

(MONTROSE, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Montrose area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Delta County / montrosepress.com

Delta commissioners weigh in on redistricting

Delta commissioners weigh in on redistricting

Delta County Commissioners held a special meeting on Aug. 30 to review and consider community comments regarding the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission’s preliminary legislative redistricting maps for House District 53 and 55 and Senate District 6 and 7. County Administrator Robbie LeValley introduced the draft letter which incorporated input from... Read more

Montrose / montrosepress.com

MHS volleyball program supports pair of local students with fundraiser

MHS volleyball program supports pair of local students with fundraiser

Montrose High School volleyball won its eight game of the season Tuesday night, defeating Grand Junction Central 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24). But what echoed throughout the night’s action was the support for Aiden Hutto and Dariann Bushee, two local students who were diagnosed with cancer near the end of 2020. (Hutto was diagnosed with brain cancer in December.) Read more

Ridgway / ouraynews.com

Maximus Paul Schuetz

Maximus Paul Schuetz

Maximus passed at the age of 17, peacefully at home, Montrose, CO, from Treatment-Induced Glioblastoma after battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since the age of 22 months. He is survived by his mother, Bobbi Browner. Max was born in Ridgway, CO, and would have been a senior at Ridgway High School... Read more

Montrose / ouraynews.com

A guide to being a real man of the West

A guide to being a real man of the West

About this time last year, Sandy and I decided we wanted to have a turkey for Thanksgiving. Considering myself to be a real man of the West, it occurred to me that I could save a whole lot of loot by shooting a wild turkey. We would only be out the cost of one .22 caliber bullet. In the neighborhood of a quarter. No sense spending a fortune at the grocery store when I could put a delicious turkey on the table dirt cheap. At the same time, we’d enjoy the additional bonus of doing something dear to my heart in our beautiful mountains that I've loved all my life. Read more

ABOUT

With Montrose Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

