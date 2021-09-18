News wrap: Top stories in Montrose

A guide to being a real man of the West

About this time last year, Sandy and I decided we wanted to have a turkey for Thanksgiving. Considering myself to be a real man of the West, it occurred to me that I could save a whole lot of loot by shooting a wild turkey. We would only be out the cost of one .22 caliber bullet. In the neighborhood of a quarter. No sense spending a fortune at the grocery store when I could put a delicious turkey on the table dirt cheap. At the same time, we’d enjoy the additional bonus of doing something dear to my heart in our beautiful mountains that I've loved all my life. Read more