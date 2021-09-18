News wrap: Top stories in Montrose
(MONTROSE, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Montrose area.
Delta commissioners weigh in on redistricting
Delta County Commissioners held a special meeting on Aug. 30 to review and consider community comments regarding the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission's preliminary legislative redistricting maps for House District 53 and 55 and Senate District 6 and 7. County Administrator Robbie LeValley introduced the draft letter which incorporated input from...
MHS volleyball program supports pair of local students with fundraiser
Montrose High School volleyball won its eight game of the season Tuesday night, defeating Grand Junction Central 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24). But what echoed throughout the night's action was the support for Aiden Hutto and Dariann Bushee, two local students who were diagnosed with cancer near the end of 2020. (Hutto was diagnosed with brain cancer in December.)
Maximus Paul Schuetz
Maximus passed at the age of 17, peacefully at home, Montrose, CO, from Treatment-Induced Glioblastoma after battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since the age of 22 months. He is survived by his mother, Bobbi Browner. Max was born in Ridgway, CO, and would have been a senior at Ridgway High School...
A guide to being a real man of the West
About this time last year, Sandy and I decided we wanted to have a turkey for Thanksgiving. Considering myself to be a real man of the West, it occurred to me that I could save a whole lot of loot by shooting a wild turkey. We would only be out the cost of one .22 caliber bullet. In the neighborhood of a quarter. No sense spending a fortune at the grocery store when I could put a delicious turkey on the table dirt cheap. At the same time, we'd enjoy the additional bonus of doing something dear to my heart in our beautiful mountains that I've loved all my life.
