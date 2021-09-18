News wrap: Top stories in Jasper
(JASPER, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Jasper area.
73-Year-Old Jasper, Alabama Woman Killed in Walker County Wreck
A 73-year-old Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Walker County, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Gregory Corble, Senior Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the crash occurred Wednesday morning around 11:10 a.m. approximately four miles north of Curry on Raccoon Creek Road. Vera Aldridge... Read more
Ron C. Munoz
Ron C. Munoz, 51, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Jasper after a courageous battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Ron was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 14, 1969, to Maria Powell and Jose Munoz. He was raised by his parents and his stepfather, Loren Powell, deceased, later in his life. Ron was the General Manager at EBC Steel for 14 years and loved what he did. Read more
Rowe will not seek re-election to House
Rep. Connie Cooner Rowe (R-Jasper) will not seek re-election for the House District 13 seat she has occupied for two terms. Read more
State Rep. Connie Rowe to forgo reelection, tapped to serve as senior advisor to Lt. Gov. Ainsworth
State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) has announced that she will not seek reelection to the state legislature and instead will be taking on the role of senior advisor to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (R-AL). Rowe tells Yellowhammer News that she looks forward to her new role, which she will be... Read more
