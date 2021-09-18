News wrap: Top stories in Jasper

Ron C. Munoz

Ron C. Munoz, 51, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Jasper after a courageous battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Ron was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 14, 1969, to Maria Powell and Jose Munoz. He was raised by his parents and his stepfather, Loren Powell, deceased, later in his life. Ron was the General Manager at EBC Steel for 14 years and loved what he did. Read more