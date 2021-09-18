CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Top stories in Jasper

Jasper News Alert
 6 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Jasper area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jasper area, click here.

Alabama / tuscaloosathread.com

73-Year-Old Jasper, Alabama Woman Killed in Walker County Wreck

A 73-year-old Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Walker County, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Gregory Corble, Senior Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the crash occurred Wednesday morning around 11:10 a.m. approximately four miles north of Curry on Raccoon Creek Road. Vera Aldridge... Read more

Jasper / mountaineagle.com

Ron C. Munoz

Ron C. Munoz, 51, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Jasper after a courageous battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Ron was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 14, 1969, to Maria Powell and Jose Munoz. He was raised by his parents and his stepfather, Loren Powell, deceased, later in his life. Ron was the General Manager at EBC Steel for 14 years and loved what he did. Read more

Jasper / mountaineagle.com

Rowe will not seek re-election to House

Rep. Connie Cooner Rowe (R-Jasper) will not seek re-election for the House District 13 seat she has occupied for two terms. Read more

Jasper / yellowhammernews.com

State Rep. Connie Rowe to forgo reelection, tapped to serve as senior advisor to Lt. Gov. Ainsworth

State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) has announced that she will not seek reelection to the state legislature and instead will be taking on the role of senior advisor to Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth (R-AL). Rowe tells Yellowhammer News that she looks forward to her new role, which she will be... Read more

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

