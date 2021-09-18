What's up: Leading stories in Butte

(BUTTE, MT) What’s going on in Butte? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

FWP seeks information on bull elk poaching near Butte Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on a bull elk that was shot and killed northwest of Butte last week. Read more

St. James Healthcare in Butte accepting patients outside of county to ease COVID crisis in other MT hospitals St. James Healthcare in Butte is accepting patients from outside of the county to help other Montana hospitals that are establishing crisis standards of care in the Treasure State due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases. Read more

One step at a time Middle School 2.3K race, 88 boys competed, 59 girls. Ennis Head Coach Melinda Legg said her athletes are truly working hard, which is resulting in faster times and better placings. “Coaches continue to be proud of their efforts during workouts and when competing,” said Legg. “It’s a great start to the 2021 season.” Read more

