Butte, MT

What's up: Leading stories in Butte

Butte Times
 6 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) What’s going on in Butte? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Butte area, click here.

Butte

FWP seeks information on bull elk poaching near Butte

FWP seeks information on bull elk poaching near Butte

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on a bull elk that was shot and killed northwest of Butte last week. Read more

Montana

St. James Healthcare in Butte accepting patients outside of county to ease COVID crisis in other MT hospitals

St. James Healthcare in Butte accepting patients outside of county to ease COVID crisis in other MT hospitals

St. James Healthcare in Butte is accepting patients from outside of the county to help other Montana hospitals that are establishing crisis standards of care in the Treasure State due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases. Read more

Butte

One step at a time

One step at a time

Middle School 2.3K race, 88 boys competed, 59 girls. Ennis Head Coach Melinda Legg said her athletes are truly working hard, which is resulting in faster times and better placings. “Coaches continue to be proud of their efforts during workouts and when competing,” said Legg. “It’s a great start to the 2021 season.” Read more

Butte

Big Hole area and Haystack fires grow, critical weather warning in effect

Big Hole area and Haystack fires grow, critical weather warning in effect

A Red Flag Warning indicating critical fire conditions went into effect for the Big Hole Valley area Wednesday, and the major fires being fought there since July continue to grow. The Haystack Fire, east of Interstate 15 between Butte and Basin, has grown as well. Both the Alder Creek and... Read more

Butte, MT

Butte, MT
