Marquette, MI

Top Marquette news stories

Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 6 days ago

(MARQUETTE, MI) Here are today's top stories from the Marquette area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marquette area, click here.

Marquette / fox2detroit.com

Northern Michigan meteorologist fired from TV station after 30 years after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Northern Michigan meteorologist fired from TV station after 30 years after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

MARQUETTE, Mich. - A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan is out of a job. Karl Bohnak says he was fired at WLUC after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Bohnak says control over his body should be up to him.

avatar

Mandate is not Law. Time for Lawyers to Start taking 1000s of these Cases.

24 likes 5 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

It's Upper Michigan!I'm guessing Carl wants to retire anyway.Time for some new blood, see ya!🤣

8 likes 4 dislikes 1 reply

Michigan / usnews.com

Michigan TV Weatherman Out After Refusing to Get Vaccine

Michigan TV Weatherman Out After Refusing to Get Vaccine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan said he's out of a job after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Karl Bohnak began working at WLUC-TV in 1988. He said the Upper Peninsula was one of the...

avatar

I'm behind you 💯 % about not getting that shot. I won't get it and I know a lit of people who won't either. I don't fill the government or anyone else has the right to tell what to do with our lives or body.

1 like 1 dislike 18 replies

avatar

Grew up watching Karl & got to meet him when I was younger. Great man that had a passion for his job! #istandwithkarl

2 likes 1 dislike

Marquette / uppermichiganssource.com

LSCP reminds of 'Love on Local' program during National Small Business Week

LSCP reminds of ‘Love on Local’ program during National Small Business Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Lake Superior Community Partnership is reminding Marquette County residents of its 'Love on Local' program during the middle of National Business Week. The program sells gift cards to be used at small, locally owned businesses. It started during the COVID pandemic when businesses needed extra support.

Marquette / abc10up.com

MARESA hosting a forum event

MARESA hosting a forum event

Marquette Alger regional educational service agency will host its inaugural community forum event on October 21st through the 23rd. The event focuses on ways to improve the education system in schools and the community. Superintendent Greg Nyen of Marquette-Alger RESA says the purpose of the event is to capture conversations...

Marquette Daily

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

