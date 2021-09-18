Top Marquette news stories
Northern Michigan meteorologist fired from TV station after 30 years after refusing COVID-19 vaccine
MARQUETTE, Mich. - A man who spent more than 30 years reporting the weather on TV in northern Michigan is out of a job. Karl Bohnak says he was fired at WLUC after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Bohnak says control over his body should be up to him. Read more
Mandate is not Law. Time for Lawyers to Start taking 1000s of these Cases.
24 likes 5 dislikes 1 reply
It's Upper Michigan!I'm guessing Carl wants to retire anyway.Time for some new blood, see ya!🤣
8 likes 4 dislikes 1 reply
I'm behind you 💯 % about not getting that shot. I won't get it and I know a lit of people who won't either. I don't fill the government or anyone else has the right to tell what to do with our lives or body.
1 like 1 dislike 18 replies
Grew up watching Karl & got to meet him when I was younger. Great man that had a passion for his job! #istandwithkarl
2 likes 1 dislike
LSCP reminds of ‘Love on Local’ program during National Small Business Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Lake Superior Community Partnership is reminding Marquette County residents of its ‘Love on Local’ program during the middle of National Business Week. The program sells gift cards to be used at small, locally owned businesses. It started during the COVID pandemic when businesses needed extra support. Ashley... Read more
MARESA hosting a forum event
Marquette Alger regional educational service agency will host its inaugural community forum event on October 21st through the 23rd. The event focuses on ways to improve the education system in schools and the community. Superintendent Greg Nyen of Marquette-Alger RESA says the purpose of the event is to capture conversations... Read more