Chatsworth news wrap: What’s trending

'All aboard' as Model Train Expo returned to Chatsworth CHATSWORTH — After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Model Train Expo returned to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday to the delight of train and rail enthusiasts. Beckett Elrod, 4, has been "obsessed" with trains and railroads for two years, so the event was "nice, and he... Read more

Billy James Burton Billy James Burton, 63, of Chatsworth, Georgia, formerly of Belknap, departed this life Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2021, at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. Billy was born on June 28, 1958, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Billy was a retired truck driver for Polyventive Chemical Company in Calhoun, Georgia.... Read more

Chatsworth Police officer dies after COVID-19 diagnosis CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Times is reporting that Chatsworth Police Department Patrol Sergeant Steven Marshall passed away on Thursday. He was just 34 years old. Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge confirms to us Sergeant Marshall died from complications of COVID-19. The Murray County Sheriff's Office shared a post on... Read more

