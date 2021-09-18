Chatsworth news wrap: What’s trending
(CHATSWORTH, GA) What’s going on in Chatsworth? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Chatsworth area, click here.
'All aboard' as Model Train Expo returned to Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH — After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Model Train Expo returned to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday to the delight of train and rail enthusiasts. Beckett Elrod, 4, has been "obsessed" with trains and railroads for two years, so the event was "nice, and he... Read more
Billy James Burton
Billy James Burton, 63, of Chatsworth, Georgia, formerly of Belknap, departed this life Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2021, at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. Billy was born on June 28, 1958, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Billy was a retired truck driver for Polyventive Chemical Company in Calhoun, Georgia.... Read more
Chatsworth Police officer dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Times is reporting that Chatsworth Police Department Patrol Sergeant Steven Marshall passed away on Thursday. He was just 34 years old. Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge confirms to us Sergeant Marshall died from complications of COVID-19. The Murray County Sheriff's Office shared a post on... Read more
Offensive explosion leads North Murray to win over Creek
CHATSWORTH -- North Murray High School busted open what was a close contest Friday against visiting Coahulla Creek with a 17-point barrage in the first half's final two minutes to pull ahead 31-10 on their way to a 52-30 victory. North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin hit Jadyn Rice in stride... Read more
