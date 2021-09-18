CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

Chatsworth news wrap: What’s trending

Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 6 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) What’s going on in Chatsworth? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Chatsworth area, click here.

Chatsworth / dailycitizen.news

'All aboard' as Model Train Expo returned to Chatsworth

'All aboard' as Model Train Expo returned to Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH — After skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Model Train Expo returned to the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday to the delight of train and rail enthusiasts. Beckett Elrod, 4, has been "obsessed" with trains and railroads for two years, so the event was "nice, and he... Read more

Chatsworth / metropolisplanet.com

Billy James Burton

Billy James Burton

Billy James Burton, 63, of Chatsworth, Georgia, formerly of Belknap, departed this life Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2021, at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. Billy was born on June 28, 1958, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Billy was a retired truck driver for Polyventive Chemical Company in Calhoun, Georgia.... Read more

Chatsworth / foxchattanooga.com

Chatsworth Police officer dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Chatsworth Police officer dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Times is reporting that Chatsworth Police Department Patrol Sergeant Steven Marshall passed away on Thursday. He was just 34 years old. Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge confirms to us Sergeant Marshall died from complications of COVID-19. The Murray County Sheriff's Office shared a post on... Read more

Chatsworth / dailycitizen.news

Offensive explosion leads North Murray to win over Creek

Offensive explosion leads North Murray to win over Creek

CHATSWORTH -- North Murray High School busted open what was a close contest Friday against visiting Coahulla Creek with a 17-point barrage in the first half's final two minutes to pull ahead 31-10 on their way to a 52-30 victory. North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin hit Jadyn Rice in stride... Read more

