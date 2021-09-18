Beckley news wrap: What’s trending

(BECKLEY, WV) What’s going on in Beckley? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Beckley hospital, BEST Ambulance take new steps to help community battle COVID-19 crisis BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley hospital is taking new steps to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the community. According to BARH CEO Rocco Massey, there are currently 26 patients at the hospital battling the virus and four on the vent. Like so many other hospitals in the region, he is urging the public to only use the emergency room for a true emergency. Read more

Middle School Volleyball: Park sweeps Beckley Stratton Park Middle went on the road Wednesday evening and swept county rival Beckley Stratton in two sets. The JV team also swept its match, winning 25-16 and 25-6. Read more

Kenneth Kerry Lewis Kenneth Kerry Lewis, age 85, of Beaver, WV entered a new life on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV. Kenneth was the son of the late Kermit K. and Mable Quesenberry Lewis of Beckley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by... Read more

