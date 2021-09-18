CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley news wrap: What’s trending

Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) What’s going on in Beckley? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Beckley area, click here.

Beckley / wvva.com

Beckley hospital, BEST Ambulance take new steps to help community battle COVID-19 crisis

Beckley hospital, BEST Ambulance take new steps to help community battle COVID-19 crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley hospital is taking new steps to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the community. According to BARH CEO Rocco Massey, there are currently 26 patients at the hospital battling the virus and four on the vent. Like so many other hospitals in the region, he is urging the public to only use the emergency room for a true emergency. Read more

Beckley / lootpress.com

Middle School Volleyball: Park sweeps Beckley Stratton

Middle School Volleyball: Park sweeps Beckley Stratton

Park Middle went on the road Wednesday evening and swept county rival Beckley Stratton in two sets. The JV team also swept its match, winning 25-16 and 25-6. Read more

Beckley / montgomery-herald.com

Kenneth Kerry Lewis

Kenneth Kerry Lewis

Kenneth Kerry Lewis, age 85, of Beaver, WV entered a new life on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV. Kenneth was the son of the late Kermit K. and Mable Quesenberry Lewis of Beckley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by... Read more

Beckley / montgomery-herald.com

Robert 'Bob' Smith

Robert 'Bob' Smith

Robert (Bob) Smith, 86, of Beckley, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 following a long illness. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2021, in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ron Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Read more

