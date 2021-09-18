Garden City news digest: Top stories today
Crystal Apple finalists named for 2021
Six teachers from Garden City Public Schools USD 457 have been named finalists for this year’s Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards. The 2021 finalists are: Trista Bailey, Garden City High School; Dalana Billinger, Gertrude Walker Elementary School; Emily Hamlin, Garden City High School; Alice Hilt, Garden City High School; Lisa Juel, GC Achieve at J.D. Adams Hall; and Laura Walsh, Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center. Read more
Garden City Rallies Past Redskins
The Liberal Redskins and Garden City Buffaloes played a back and forth game Thursday night at Buffalo Stadium in Garden City. The Buffaloes took this one 3-2. Emmanuel Ortuno and Felix Nam scored Liberal’s goals as the Skins took a 2-1 lead. But the Buffaloes rallied for the win. Liberal falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the WAC. Garden City is 5-1. Liberal hosts Lamar on Thursday. Read more
Walk-On’s Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring the Taste of Louisiana to Kansas
Award-winning restaurant set to open first Garden City location in July 2022. September 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // GARDEN CITY, Kan. - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with accomplished franchisor Amro Samy to introduce the award-winning restaurant to the Sunflower State. Samy... Read more
CHURCH EVENTS
Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual. Garden Valley Church. 1701 N. Third St. Sunday: Bible classes, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving... Read more
