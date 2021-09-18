Garden City news digest: Top stories today

Garden City Rallies Past Redskins

The Liberal Redskins and Garden City Buffaloes played a back and forth game Thursday night at Buffalo Stadium in Garden City. The Buffaloes took this one 3-2. Emmanuel Ortuno and Felix Nam scored Liberal’s goals as the Skins took a 2-1 lead. But the Buffaloes rallied for the win. Liberal falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the WAC. Garden City is 5-1. Liberal hosts Lamar on Thursday. Read more