Garden City, KS

Garden City news digest: Top stories today

Garden City News Beat
 6 days ago

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Garden City.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Garden City area, click here.

Finney County / gctelegram.com

Six teachers from Garden City Public Schools USD 457 have been named finalists for this year’s Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards. The 2021 finalists are: Trista Bailey, Garden City High School; Dalana Billinger, Gertrude Walker Elementary School; Emily Hamlin, Garden City High School; Alice Hilt, Garden City High School; Lisa Juel, GC Achieve at J.D. Adams Hall; and Laura Walsh, Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center. Read more

Garden City / kscbnews.net

The Liberal Redskins and Garden City Buffaloes played a back and forth game Thursday night at Buffalo Stadium in Garden City. The Buffaloes took this one 3-2. Emmanuel Ortuno and Felix Nam scored Liberal’s goals as the Skins took a 2-1 lead. But the Buffaloes rallied for the win. Liberal falls to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the WAC. Garden City is 5-1. Liberal hosts Lamar on Thursday. Read more

Kansas / franchising.com

Award-winning restaurant set to open first Garden City location in July 2022. September 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // GARDEN CITY, Kan. - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with accomplished franchisor Amro Samy to introduce the award-winning restaurant to the Sunflower State. Samy... Read more

Garden City / gctelegram.com

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual. Garden Valley Church. 1701 N. Third St. Sunday: Bible classes, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving... Read more

Garden City News Beat

Garden City, KS
ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

