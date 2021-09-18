CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Big Spring news wrap: What’s trending

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 6 days ago

(BIG SPRING, TX) What’s going on in Big Spring? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Big Spring / lonestar923.com

Don’t Miss Aaron Watson Tomorrow Night At The Howard County Fair in Big Spring

Don’t Miss Aaron Watson Tomorrow Night At The Howard County Fair in Big Spring

Aaron Watson will be the Saturday night musical headliner at the annual Howard County Fair in Big Spring. The Howard County Fair is a staple for the city of Big Spring and Howard County. Every year they bring a live music act and this year they have chosen Aaron Watson.

Big Spring / yourbasin.com

Archrock Donates $3K to Cross Roads Young Marines Scholarship in Big Spring

Archrock Donates $3K to Cross Roads Young Marines Scholarship in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas – Archrock, the leading provider of midstream natural gas compression services in the Permian, awarded a $3,000 scholarship donation to the Cross Roads Young Marines organization in Big Spring. The donation will give 10 new recruits the chance to join the Cross Roads Young Marines, and support

Big Spring / youtube.com

Big Spring man punched and shot in the face in road rage incident

Big Spring man punched and shot in the face in road rage incident

The bullet's shrapnel went into the victim's shoulder and chest, and even required him to receive dental surgery.

Big Spring / yourbasin.com

Crime Stoppers searching for cemetery vandal

Crime Stoppers searching for cemetery vandal

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of vandalism. Around 9:00 a.m. on September 14, Big Spring Police responded to the Mount Olive Cemetery in the 1700 block of N Highway 305 in reference to criminal mischief. Investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects caused $2,500 worth of damage to the chapel.

Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

