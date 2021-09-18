Big Spring news wrap: What’s trending
(BIG SPRING, TX) What’s going on in Big Spring? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Don’t Miss Aaron Watson Tomorrow Night At The Howard County Fair in Big Spring
Aaron Watson will be the Saturday night musical headliner at the annual Howard County Fair in Big Spring. The Howard County Fair is a staple for the city of Big Spring and Howard County. Every year they bring a live music act and this year they have chosen Aaron Watson.... Read more
Archrock Donates $3K to Cross Roads Young Marines Scholarship in Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas – Archrock, the leading provider of midstream natural gas compression services in the Permian, awarded a $3,000 scholarship donation to the Cross Roads Young Marines organization in Big Spring. The donation will give 10 new recruits the chance to join the Cross Roads Young Marines, and support... Read more
Big Spring man punched and shot in the face in road rage incident
The bullet's shrapnel went into the victim's shoulder and chest, and even required him to receive dental surgery.
Crime Stoppers searching for cemetery vandal
BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of vandalism. Around 9:00 a.m. on September 14, Big Spring Police responded to the Mount Olive Cemetery in the 1700 block of N Highway 305 in reference to criminal mischief. Investigators say an unknown suspect or suspects caused $2,500 worth of damage to the chapel. Read more
