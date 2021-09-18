CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad news wrap: What’s trending

Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) What’s going on in Carlsbad? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Carlsbad area, click here.

New Mexico education department launches social-emotional learning portal

The New Mexico Public Education Department announced the launch of the New Mexico Cares portal, giving parents, students and educators free access to a tool that helps better understand, teach and support social-emotional learning (SEL). “The goal is to teach students how to manage their emotions, express empathy for others... Read more

First responders celebrated at downtown event

Carlsbad residents joined officials at the Eddy County Courthouse gazebo Sept. 16 in a ceremony to honor local first responders. Awards of appreciation were presented to the Eddy County Sheriff's Office, Eddy County Fire Services, Carlsbad Fire Department, Carlsbad Police Department and volunteer fire departments, medical flight personnel and medical personnel. Read more

Home For Sale: 2010 Mora Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://2010MoraStreet.C21.com 2010 Mora Street Carlsbad, NM 88220 MLS 20214693 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1280 Sq. Ft. Cute! Cute! Newly updated Home. New paint throughout, new roof, new HVAC, and much more. You don't want to miss out on this very nice Horse property on 1.05 acres. Horse corrals, barn & Lots of room for business or shops. Contact us today! Contact Agent: Rachel Krause Dunagan Associates Read more

City Council approves $2M grant for City of Carlsbad bus system improvements

Increased demand for transportation services in Carlsbad prompted Carlsbad City Council to approve a $2 million grant agreement with the State Of New Mexico for Carlsbad Municipal Transit System (CMTS). Councilors passed the grant agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) for fiscal year 2023 on Sept. 14. Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Carlsbad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

