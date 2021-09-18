Lewiston news digest: Top stories today

(LEWISTON, ID) What’s going on in Lewiston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lewiston area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

St. Joe’s activates crisis standards of care policy St. Joseph Regional Medical Center activated crisis standards of care Thursday to deal with staffing and capacity challenges caused by the recent surge in COVID-19 patients, spokeswoman Sam Skinner confirmed. The Lewiston hospital and all hospitals in northern Idaho were given the option to move to crisis standards Sept. 7,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Getting ready to say ‘fair’ well This year’s Nez Perce County Fair has special meaning for Jan Alldredge. In part it’s because last year’s fair was largely canceled over concerns about the pandemic and the danger of big group gatherings. The various 4-H and FFA activities took place, but that was it. Above and beyond the... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Cycling at sunset A pair of cyclists ride alongside each other on the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as the setting sun illuminates the partly cloudy sky Tuesday evening in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for sunny skies and a high of 71, according to the extended outlook. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE