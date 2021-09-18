CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston news digest: Top stories today

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 6 days ago

(LEWISTON, ID) What’s going on in Lewiston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lewiston area, click here.

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

St. Joe's activates crisis standards of care policy

St. Joe’s activates crisis standards of care policy

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center activated crisis standards of care Thursday to deal with staffing and capacity challenges caused by the recent surge in COVID-19 patients, spokeswoman Sam Skinner confirmed. The Lewiston hospital and all hospitals in northern Idaho were given the option to move to crisis standards Sept. 7,... Read more

Nez Perce County / lmtribune.com

Getting ready to say 'fair' well

Getting ready to say ‘fair’ well

This year’s Nez Perce County Fair has special meaning for Jan Alldredge. In part it’s because last year’s fair was largely canceled over concerns about the pandemic and the danger of big group gatherings. The various 4-H and FFA activities took place, but that was it. Above and beyond the... Read more

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

Cycling at sunset

Cycling at sunset

A pair of cyclists ride alongside each other on the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as the setting sun illuminates the partly cloudy sky Tuesday evening in Lewiston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for sunny skies and a high of 71, according to the extended outlook. Read more

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

James Timothy Patrick Curtis

James Timothy Patrick Curtis

Our beloved James Timothy Patrick Curtis passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, because of complications of sepsis and respiratory failure at the age of 73. Tim was born April 11, 1948, to E.R. Scrappy and Phyllis T. Curtis in Clarkston. Tim married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Ceske, in January... Read more

Lewiston, ID
ABOUT

With Lewiston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

