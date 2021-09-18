Top stories trending in Sedalia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

(SEDALIA, MO) Here are today's top stories from the Sedalia area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sedalia area, click here.

Sedalia / kmmo.com

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD IS SCHEDULED TO REMOVE OLD RAILS IN SEDALIA

The City of Sedalia is scheduled to work with Union Pacific Railroad on removing rail from a roadway crossing. Road closure is scheduled to take place on the roadway crossing near the intersection of West Henry Street and Duke Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21. City... Read more

Sedalia / ksisradio.com

Bark In The Park Is Back With a Bite This Year

You know I can't resist a stupid joke like that title. But yes, Sedalia Parks and Recreation is bringing back Bark in the Park, and it's even bigger than ever. A lot of dog owners love this event, but it's not just for the canine crowd. There's lots of stuff to do and see and eat! Here's a quick rundown of what's going on. Read more

Sedalia / awesome923.com

Suspect Arrested At Smith Cotton Junior High

Thursday morning, Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff's Department and the Sedalia 200 School Security Officers responded to the Smith Cotton Junior High School on a report of a suspicious and potentially armed person on the south lot of the school. Officers from all agencies quickly secured the scene and... Read more

Sedalia / krcgtv.com

Sedalia man in custody after incident at Smith Cotton Junior High

A Sedalia man was taken into custody after an incident at Smith Cotton Junior High School. Sedalia Police were called to the school for a report of a suspicious and possible armed man on school grounds on Thursday. The man was taken into custody. Police say the gun was not... Read more

Missouri Government
