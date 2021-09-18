Trending local news in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, TX) What’s going on in Greenville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Greenville Lions to face No. 6 Ennis at home tonight Two years ago the Greenville Lions had the heavily-favored Ennis Lions on the ropes in a district football game before Ennis slipped away for a 32-25 victory. The two teams will meet again in the District 8-5A-II opener at 7:30 tonight at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. Greenville jumped out to... Read more

Therapeutic retreat for veterans in development near Greenville Originally started in Lindale, Texas, Veterans Outpost is a Christian, faith-based group working to support veterans in a variety ways. Right now, the organization is developing a 50-acre veterans' retreat to the east of Greenville, where they plan to hold four-day to two-week therapeutic getaways for veterans dealing with PTSD, depression, stress and other challenges. Read more

Home For Sale: 1041 CR 3314, Greenville, TX 75402 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1041CR3314.C21.com 1041 CR 3314 Greenville, TX 75402 MLS 14657760 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 2200 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous setting! This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath custom built home sits on 2.6 acres, with 2 shops, a storage building and beautiful trees! Great location close to L3. Recent updates include fresh paint, new countertops in the kitchen and master bath, and new carpet. Master bath also has double vanities and new cabinets. Wood burning fireplace with blower, 2 living areas, formal dining room and 2 car detached garage. Large shop is 30x30 with water and electric and smaller shop is 24x24 also with electric. There is plenty of room for your boat and RV. HVAC is approximately 3 years old. Great location! Close to town and easy access to I 30. Call and schedule a private showing today! Contact Agent: Holly Gray First Group Read more

