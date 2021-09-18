What's up: News headlines in Ardmore

(ARDMORE, OK) What’s going on in Ardmore? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ardmore area, click here.

Ponca City Wildcats Taking on Ardmore Tigers in Homecoming Game Tonight The Ponca City Wildcats will take on the Ardmore Tigers at Sullins Stadium tonight in their Homecoming game. You can hear the game broadcast by Jordan Woodruff on 100.7FM 101 Country KPNC. Online video streaming with broadcast audio at PoncaCityNow.com/tv. The Po-Hi Stepper Booster Club will sponsor their annual homecoming... Read more

Ardmore's Jackson Hedger, Dakaree Scott turning to team mentality to help fuel Tigers Friendships thrive off of a number of things and sometimes competition is at the top of the list. That was the case for Ardmore High School football seniors Jackson Hedger and Dakaree Scott, before the duo decided to focus on what matters most. “It used to be a competition of... Read more

Ardmore Chigger Chase organizers seek feedback from runners ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chigger Chase that kicks off Ardmore's annual Festival of Lights at Regional Park is taking a poll this year, so they need some answers. The running event is celebrating its 25th anniversary this November, and organizers want to know what participants want. The Chigger Chase... Read more

