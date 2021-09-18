CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

What's up: News headlines in Ardmore

Ardmore Digest
 6 days ago

(ARDMORE, OK) What’s going on in Ardmore? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ardmore area, click here.

Ponca City / poncacitynow.com

Ponca City Wildcats Taking on Ardmore Tigers in Homecoming Game Tonight

The Ponca City Wildcats will take on the Ardmore Tigers at Sullins Stadium tonight in their Homecoming game. You can hear the game broadcast by Jordan Woodruff on 100.7FM 101 Country KPNC. Online video streaming with broadcast audio at PoncaCityNow.com/tv. The Po-Hi Stepper Booster Club will sponsor their annual homecoming... Read more

my sister lives in Ponca City and is The Girls Basketball Team... and Me, I live here in Ardmore!!!!!!!!??? (GO TIGERS 🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅

Ardmore / ardmoreite.com

Ardmore's Jackson Hedger, Dakaree Scott turning to team mentality to help fuel Tigers

Friendships thrive off of a number of things and sometimes competition is at the top of the list. That was the case for Ardmore High School football seniors Jackson Hedger and Dakaree Scott, before the duo decided to focus on what matters most. “It used to be a competition of... Read more

Ardmore / kten.com

Ardmore Chigger Chase organizers seek feedback from runners

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chigger Chase that kicks off Ardmore's annual Festival of Lights at Regional Park is taking a poll this year, so they need some answers. The running event is celebrating its 25th anniversary this November, and organizers want to know what participants want. The Chigger Chase... Read more

Ponca City / poncacitynews.com

Ardmore tough homecoming opponent

Body When those who put together football schedules do their job, a goal is to schedule an easy opponent for the home team’s Homecoming game. That objective wasn’t met this year for the Ponca City Wildcats, who will face a formidable Homecoming foe Friday in the Ardmore Tigers. While Ardmore... Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ardmore Digest

Ardmore, OK
