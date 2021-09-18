CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: Top news in Paris

 6 days ago

(PARIS, TX) The news in Paris never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Paris area, click here.

Paris / easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop’s Cops-N-Rodders will be held tomorrow from 9am-3pm. at South Main Iron in Paris. Classic cars, modern muscle and custom cars and motorcycles will all cruise through town. Activities include a donut eating contest, rock, paper, scissors contest and also a BBQ lunch. Read more

Paris / eparisextra.com

On 09/16/2021 Paris Police Officers responded to a call of a stolen purse from 3500 block of NE Loop 286. The purse was stolen from a customer who was dining at the business. On 09/16/2021 Paris Police Officers responded to a call of a stolen purse from 3500 block of NE Loop 286. The purse was stolen from a customer who was dining at the business. The complainant alerted police to where the purse was located from a GPS tracking device and officers made contact with Sybrena Diane Hill at 2300 North Main. After searching the vehicle Hill was located inside of, the purse and contents were found. Hill was placed under arrest and charged with Theft of Property 2 or more Prior Convictions, and Fraud Use/Poss of Identifying Info. Hill was taken to jail. Read more

Paris / youtube.com

For more information visit http://9084thStreetSW.C21.com 908 4th Street SW Paris, TX 75460 MLS 35290 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 2088 Sq. Ft. Classic historic home with high ceilings, large windows, abundant wood floors, charming woodwork and built-ins. Several rooms have wood walls and ceilings. The park-like setting includes a manicured extra lot, 2 storage buildings, back patio, pergola and a wonderful front rocking porch. All this ready to be molded into the perfect gem. Contact Office: Executive Realty Read more

Paris / eparisextra.com

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3060 Pine Mill Rd., Paris, TX 75460; with burial following in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Read more

