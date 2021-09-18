News wrap: Top stories in Searcy

(SEARCY, AR) What’s going on in Searcy? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Arkansas mom dies from COVID-19 complications just weeks after giving birth Katie Moran and her husband Joe have two kids, welcoming a baby girl born just weeks ago. Shortly after, Katie tested positive for COVID. Read more

10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football This week’s slate isn’t as packed with as many great games since it is the fourth playing date with the addition of Week Zero games. However, a few games stand out, including two big ones that involve out-of-state powers. 1. Bryant at Longview, Texas. The Hornets play one of the... Read more

White County circuit clerk retiring; three campaigning to replace King After 18 years as the White County circuit clerk and 28 years of public service, Tami King has decided to retire at the end of her eighth term as an elected official. She has worked in the circuit clerk’s office since 1994. “I am amazed at the changes in the... Read more

