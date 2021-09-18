News wrap: Top stories in Searcy
(SEARCY, AR) What’s going on in Searcy? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Arkansas mom dies from COVID-19 complications just weeks after giving birth
Katie Moran and her husband Joe have two kids, welcoming a baby girl born just weeks ago. Shortly after, Katie tested positive for COVID. Read more
I do not feel sorry for them. This virus has been going on for a year now. Stupidity is costing Trump lovers real good . GOOD THIS IS NOT ABOUT FREEDOM. NOW WE SEE WHAT THE BIBLE PREDICTED ABOUT BLUE EYED DEVILS .
I will pray for all of you who have something negative to say about a life lost. Katie was the light in dark places. She was a frontline worker in a hospital who worked until she gave birth to her sweet baby girl. I am so sorry that you feel the need to be so hateful on a post where someone LOST their life. Katie would have prayed for you and gave you a smile.
10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football
This week’s slate isn’t as packed with as many great games since it is the fourth playing date with the addition of Week Zero games. However, a few games stand out, including two big ones that involve out-of-state powers. 1. Bryant at Longview, Texas. The Hornets play one of the... Read more
White County circuit clerk retiring; three campaigning to replace King
After 18 years as the White County circuit clerk and 28 years of public service, Tami King has decided to retire at the end of her eighth term as an elected official. She has worked in the circuit clerk’s office since 1994. “I am amazed at the changes in the... Read more
Harding University College of Business announces recipients of Botham Jean Scholarship
The Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers, has selected four students as recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship. The scholarship, established in 2019, supports historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the College of Business. This year’s recipients have been chosen for their academic excellence and demonstrated leadership. Read more