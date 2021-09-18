CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Top stories in Searcy

Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) What’s going on in Searcy? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Arkansas / thv11.com

Arkansas mom dies from COVID-19 complications just weeks after giving birth

Arkansas mom dies from COVID-19 complications just weeks after giving birth

Katie Moran and her husband Joe have two kids, welcoming a baby girl born just weeks ago. Shortly after, Katie tested positive for COVID. Read more

avatar

I do not feel sorry for them. This virus has been going on for a year now. Stupidity is costing Trump lovers real good . GOOD THIS IS NOT ABOUT FREEDOM. NOW WE SEE WHAT THE BIBLE PREDICTED ABOUT BLUE EYED DEVILS .

avatar

I will pray for all of you who have something negative to say about a life lost. Katie was the light in dark places. She was a frontline worker in a hospital who worked until she gave birth to her sweet baby girl. I am so sorry that you feel the need to be so hateful on a post where someone LOST their life. Katie would have prayed for you and gave you a smile.

Arkansas / scorebooklive.com

10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football

10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football

This week’s slate isn’t as packed with as many great games since it is the fourth playing date with the addition of Week Zero games. However, a few games stand out, including two big ones that involve out-of-state powers. 1. Bryant at Longview, Texas. The Hornets play one of the... Read more

White County / thedailycitizen.com

White County circuit clerk retiring; three campaigning to replace King

White County circuit clerk retiring; three campaigning to replace King

After 18 years as the White County circuit clerk and 28 years of public service, Tami King has decided to retire at the end of her eighth term as an elected official. She has worked in the circuit clerk’s office since 1994. “I am amazed at the changes in the... Read more

Searcy / harding.edu

Harding University College of Business announces recipients of Botham Jean Scholarship

Harding University College of Business announces recipients of Botham Jean Scholarship

The Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers, has selected four students as recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship. The scholarship, established in 2019, supports historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the College of Business. This year’s recipients have been chosen for their academic excellence and demonstrated leadership. Read more

Comments / 0

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy, AR
ABOUT

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

