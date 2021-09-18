Trending local news in Wentzville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

 6 days ago

(WENTZVILLE, MO) What’s going on in Wentzville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wentzville area, click here.

St. Louis / fox2now.com

Photos: Thousands line interstates, highways to honor Marine Jared Schmitz

Photos: Thousands line interstates, highways to honor Marine Jared Schmitz

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Family, friends, and the St. Louis region said their final goodbyes to fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville. Earlier in the day, Governor Mike Parson ordered United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff today in Schmitz’s honor. Read more

how much money you think cost for all them people to stand around there fireman police department and ambulances

God Bless all the men and women that gave their lives.wonderful turn out to honor a good man

Missouri / newstime-mo.com

Timberland teacher named 2021 Missouri Marketing Teacher of the Year

Timberland teacher named 2021 Missouri Marketing Teacher of the Year

Michael Oliva, a marketing teacher and DECA advisor at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District, has been named the 2021 Marketing Educator of the Year by the Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA). The honor recognizes his significant contributions toward quality programming resulting in high student achievement in marketing and cooperative education. Read more

Wentzville / newstime-mo.com

Child Advocacy Center opens new therapy location

Child Advocacy Center opens new therapy location

The clients of The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri now have a new, safe place to begin the healing process after experiencing abuse. The Child Center expanded their services and staff to help accommodate the growing abuse case numbers. The community is invited to come and tour The Child... Read more

Wentzville / stltoday.com

Letter: Wentzville Marine gave everything for fellow Americans

Letter: Wentzville Marine gave everything for fellow Americans

Regarding “‘This young guy went to fight for us’: Thousands pay respects to Wentzville Marine killed in Afghanistan” (Sept. 9): Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was one of the last Marines killed in Afghanistan. He died as a youngster, only 20 years old. The Schmitz family knows only devastation. They and their son deserve our utmost gratitude for the life of this young man who, in a split second, gave everything he had for his fellow Americans. Read more

Wentzville, MO
ABOUT

With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

