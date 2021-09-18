Trending local news in Wentzville

(WENTZVILLE, MO) What’s going on in Wentzville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

What's going on in Wentzville? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Photos: Thousands line interstates, highways to honor Marine Jared Schmitz ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Family, friends, and the St. Louis region said their final goodbyes to fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville. Earlier in the day, Governor Mike Parson ordered United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff today in Schmitz’s honor. Read more

Timberland teacher named 2021 Missouri Marketing Teacher of the Year Michael Oliva, a marketing teacher and DECA advisor at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District, has been named the 2021 Marketing Educator of the Year by the Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA). The honor recognizes his significant contributions toward quality programming resulting in high student achievement in marketing and cooperative education. Read more

Child Advocacy Center opens new therapy location The clients of The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri now have a new, safe place to begin the healing process after experiencing abuse. The Child Center expanded their services and staff to help accommodate the growing abuse case numbers. The community is invited to come and tour The Child... Read more

