Trending local news in Wentzville
(WENTZVILLE, MO) What’s going on in Wentzville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wentzville area, click here.
Photos: Thousands line interstates, highways to honor Marine Jared Schmitz
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Family, friends, and the St. Louis region said their final goodbyes to fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville. Earlier in the day, Governor Mike Parson ordered United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff today in Schmitz’s honor. Read more
how much money you think cost for all them people to stand around there fireman police department and ambulances
4 replies
God Bless all the men and women that gave their lives.wonderful turn out to honor a good man
1 like
Timberland teacher named 2021 Missouri Marketing Teacher of the Year
Michael Oliva, a marketing teacher and DECA advisor at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District, has been named the 2021 Marketing Educator of the Year by the Missouri Marketing and Cooperative Education Association (MCEA). The honor recognizes his significant contributions toward quality programming resulting in high student achievement in marketing and cooperative education. Read more
Child Advocacy Center opens new therapy location
The clients of The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri now have a new, safe place to begin the healing process after experiencing abuse. The Child Center expanded their services and staff to help accommodate the growing abuse case numbers. The community is invited to come and tour The Child... Read more
Letter: Wentzville Marine gave everything for fellow Americans
Regarding “‘This young guy went to fight for us’: Thousands pay respects to Wentzville Marine killed in Afghanistan” (Sept. 9): Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was one of the last Marines killed in Afghanistan. He died as a youngster, only 20 years old. The Schmitz family knows only devastation. They and their son deserve our utmost gratitude for the life of this young man who, in a split second, gave everything he had for his fellow Americans. Read more