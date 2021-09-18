News wrap: Top stories in Durango
College removes 'whitewashed' Indigenous displays
The origin of Fort Lewis College in Durango is a dark stain on American education and the state of Colorado. The school’s own leaders have said as much. Once a post-Civil War army post, the land was converted into a federal, off-reservation Native American Boarding School, which forced tribal students to abandon their cultural identities and adopt Western culture. The campus was situated on… Read more
Priced out
Over the past year, Danae Banks had been renting a two-bedroom apartment near Fort Lewis College. For $1,260 a month, it was an ideal situation for her and her 1-year-old daughter, Lilla. Banks is a single mom and special-education paraprofessional teacher at Park Elementary. So the place was close to... Read more
To the bat cave!
Durango’s got bats, and the Powerhouse Science Center would like to introduce you to them. In partnership with Bat Conservation International (BCI), the Powerhouse is bringing some bat education and citizen science-styled bat walks to Durango starting this month. In addition to dispelling some of the myths around bats, such as “bats like to fly into your hair” (they don’t) and “bats are just flying rodents” (they’re not), the bat walks will provide opportunities for collecting essential monitoring data on local bat populations, as well as give participants a chance for a somewhat up-close and personal bat encounter with some of the 13 bat species found in the area. Read more
