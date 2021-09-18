News wrap: Top stories in Durango

To the bat cave!

Durango’s got bats, and the Powerhouse Science Center would like to introduce you to them. In partnership with Bat Conservation International (BCI), the Powerhouse is bringing some bat education and citizen science-styled bat walks to Durango starting this month. In addition to dispelling some of the myths around bats, such as “bats like to fly into your hair” (they don’t) and “bats are just flying rodents” (they’re not), the bat walks will provide opportunities for collecting essential monitoring data on local bat populations, as well as give participants a chance for a somewhat up-close and personal bat encounter with some of the 13 bat species found in the area. Read more