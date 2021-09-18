CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

News wrap: Top stories in Durango

Durango Post
Durango Post
 6 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Durango.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Colorado / ouraynews.com

College removes 'whitewashed' Indigenous displays

The origin of Fort Lewis College in Durango is a dark stain on American education and the state of Colorado. The school’s own leaders have said as much. Once a post-Civil War army post, the land was converted into a federal, off-reservation Native American Boarding School, which forced tribal students to abandon their cultural identities and adopt Western culture. The campus was situated on… Read more

Durango / durangotelegraph.com

Priced out

Over the past year, Danae Banks had been renting a two-bedroom apartment near Fort Lewis College. For $1,260 a month, it was an ideal situation for her and her 1-year-old daughter, Lilla. Banks is a single mom and special-education paraprofessional teacher at Park Elementary. So the place was close to... Read more

Colorado / durangotelegraph.com

Whitewashing no more

The origin of Fort Lewis College in Durango is a dark stain on American education and the state of Colorado. The school’s own leaders have said as much. Once a post-Civil War army fort, the land was converted into a federal, off-reservation Native American Boarding School, which forced tribal students to abandon their cultural identities and adopt western culture. The campus was situated on ancestral land stolen from several Native American tribes. Read more

Durango / durangotelegraph.com

To the bat cave!

Durango’s got bats, and the Powerhouse Science Center would like to introduce you to them. In partnership with Bat Conservation International (BCI), the Powerhouse is bringing some bat education and citizen science-styled bat walks to Durango starting this month. In addition to dispelling some of the myths around bats, such as “bats like to fly into your hair” (they don’t) and “bats are just flying rodents” (they’re not), the bat walks will provide opportunities for collecting essential monitoring data on local bat populations, as well as give participants a chance for a somewhat up-close and personal bat encounter with some of the 13 bat species found in the area. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

