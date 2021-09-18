News wrap: Headlines in Tifton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(TIFTON, GA) What’s going on in Tifton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tifton area, click here.

Home For Sale: 334 Somers Lane, Tifton, GA 31794 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://334SomersLane.C21.com 334 Somers Lane Tifton, GA 31794 MLS 133051 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Welcome to Phase II of Findley Chase Subdivision. This glamorous subdivision is new to the Tifton area and located in the perfect part of town. This house has four bedrooms and three baths. 334 Findley Chase has all the luxuries anyone could dream of, including the soaker tub, beautiful tile shower, custom crafted cabinets, tiled backsplash, granite countertops, hardwood flooring in main living areas, Carpet located in all of the bedrooms, and crown molding throughout the entire house. We can't forget about the upgraded appliances, custom blinds, irrigation to cover the yard, tasteful landscaping, and a privacy fence for the entire back yard. Call today for a tour of this amazing home and explore the plans of this newly developed subdivision. Photos of finished homes are of Findley Chase Subdivision - Phase I. Contact Agent: Jordan Pope Smith Branch & Pope Read more

Tift-Lowndes doubleheader postponed

TIFTON — Tift County and Lowndes will have to wait a day for their softball doubleheader. A night and morning of rain and more forecast for the next several hours caused Tift head coach Taylor Barber to announce a postponement Thursday afternoon. Barber said the teams will likely play Friday,... Read more

ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture Hosts Girl Scout Day September 18

TIFTON, GA — Girl Scouts and their families are invited to Girl Scout Day on Sept. 18 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture (GMA). The event will feature an assortment of interactive experiences relating to Girl Scout badges. Girl Scouts may pre-register for one of two... Read more

Season tickets available for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Performing Arts Series

TIFTON — From guitar to spirituals to a dynamic theatrical presentation, the new season of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College promises many delightful opportunities for patrons in south Georgia. Black Market Trust opens the series on Sept. 28, when five world-class musicians deliver some... Read more

