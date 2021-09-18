Top Pahrump news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

 6 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) The news in Pahrump never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pahrump area, click here.

Pahrump traffic stop leads to arrest of local man

A simple traffic stop led to the discovery of a substantial amount of drugs. The incident occurred just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, when Nye County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Eric Anderson initiated the stop after the driver of a pickup truck failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Linda Street and Wilson Road, according to an arrest report. Read more

Crash shuts down the main thoroughfare

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Bourbon Street. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene just after 2 p.m., where a red Dodge pickup truck collided with a small white vehicle. Read more

09-15-2021 New Ms. Senior Golden Years to be Crowned Saturday

Everyone is invited to the 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years, happening this Saturday at Saddle West. Ms. Senior Golden Years Director BJ Hetrick-Irwin says it's been a long time in the making. If you'd like to get tickets for Saturday evening's Ms. Senior Golden Years pageant, all you need is a phone. Call Jackie Greco, at 775-751-3468. Read more

09-15-2021 Robert Carter Under Arrest For Driving Stolen Vehicle

A report of a domestic situation on Tiger Road in Pahrump leads to the arrest of a man for driving a stolen vehicle. Read more

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

