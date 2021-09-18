News wrap: Headlines in Palestine
(PALESTINE, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Palestine area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Palestine area, click here.
Brownsboro sweeps Palestine in volleyball
PALESTINE – The Brownsboro Bearettes swept the Palestine Ladycats Tuesday in Palestine. Brownsboro (14-5) won by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-14. The Bearettes return to action against Quitman beginning with varsity at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home. In the win over Palestine, they were led by Rilee Rinehart with... Read more
2014 Ford Expedition Palestine, TX #P1969A
https://www.palestinecdjrf.com/ Call or visit for a test drive of this vehicle today! Phone: 903-284-5096 Year: 2014 Make: Ford Model: Expedition Trim: XLT Engine: 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFV Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Color: Blue Interior: Camel Mileage: 103941 Stock #: P1969A VIN: 1FMJU1H58EEF65536 **LOCAL TRADE - NEVER A RENTAL**, **CLEAN HISTORY - NO ACCIDENTS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED & COOLED SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING**, **TOWING PACKAGE**, **V8**, **3RD ROW SEATING**.brbrBlue Jeans Metallic 2014 Ford Expedition XLT RWD 6-Speed Automatic 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V FFVbrbr**This vehicle is located at Elliott CDJR Fiat of Palestine, but can be made available upon request.** Recent Arrival!brbrAwards:br * 2014 KBB.com Brand Image Awards Thank you for choosing Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Palestine in beautiful Palestine, TX! We are so honored you have selected Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Palestine as your dealership of choice. We know you have options when it comes to buying your next car, truck, or SUV so thank you! We do not take this privilege lightly and we promise we will not disappoint you. We believe that you are the most important part of our business. We know that it is our customers that have made us successful and we will work hard to ensure that we do everything to serve you while making your dreams of buying your next vehicle come true. We will go the extra mile to serve you and exceed your expectations. We want you to have a hassle-free car buying experience when you visit our store. We are here to help you along the way so please let us know what we can do for you. We are available to answer your questions online, by phone, and of course, in person. Address: 2321 State Hwy 155 Palestine, TX 75803 Read more
2020 Ram 1500 Palestine, TX #PU617A
https://www.palestinecdjrf.com/ Call or visit for a test drive of this vehicle today! Phone: 903-284-5096 Year: 2020 Make: Ram Model: 1500 Trim: Big Horn/Lone Star Engine: HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Color: Silver Interior: Black Mileage: 22503 Stock #: PU617A VIN: 1C6RREFTXLN361181 **1 OWNER**, **CLEAN HISTORY - NO ACCIDENTS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO**, **TOWING PACKAGE**, **V8**.brbrBillet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTbrbr**This vehicle is located at Elliott CDJR Fiat of Palestine, but can be made available upon request.** Recent Arrival! Thank you for choosing Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Palestine in beautiful Palestine, TX! We are so honored you have selected Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat Palestine as your dealership of choice. We know you have options when it comes to buying your next car, truck, or SUV so thank you! We do not take this privilege lightly and we promise we will not disappoint you. We believe that you are the most important part of our business. We know that it is our customers that have made us successful and we will work hard to ensure that we do everything to serve you while making your dreams of buying your next vehicle come true. We will go the extra mile to serve you and exceed your expectations. We want you to have a hassle-free car buying experience when you visit our store. We are here to help you along the way so please let us know what we can do for you. We are available to answer your questions online, by phone, and of course, in person. Address: 2321 State Hwy 155 Palestine, TX 75803 Read more
Museum forges ahead
The Museum of East Texas Culture is moving ahead with a new board and plans for the future. Charles Steen shared new developments about the museum with the Palestine City Council during is meeting on Monday. Steen, a past president of the museum, and a current board member, informed the... Read more
Comments / 0