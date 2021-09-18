What's up: Leading stories in Lewiston

Maine Event Comedy presents the fifth annual Tightest Five comedy contest

Any stand-up comedian will tell you they have a tight five minutes, but who has The Tightest Five? Twenty-four of New England’s rising comedy stars will give it their best shot in Maine Event Comedy’s fifth annual Tightest Five contest. The first preliminary round will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Read more