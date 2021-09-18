CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

What's up: Leading stories in Lewiston

Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 6 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lewiston.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Lewiston / newscentermaine.com

In March 2020, the Dempsey Center began offering services to clients online. That effort has since become a nationwide, permanent platform called 'Dempsey Connects'.

Lewiston / sunjournal.com

LEWISTON — Meghan Hird, a lifetime Mainer, is running for the Ward 6 seat on the School Committee now held by Ron Potvin. She is the second person to announce a run for the seat. Potvin has not announced whether he will seek another term.

Maine / sunjournal.com

Any stand-up comedian will tell you they have a tight five minutes, but who has The Tightest Five? Twenty-four of New England's rising comedy stars will give it their best shot in Maine Event Comedy's fifth annual Tightest Five contest. The first preliminary round will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.

Lewiston / 949whom.com

Unless you are very young, you've probably heard of Mr. Rogers. But, unless you live near our border with Canada, there's a good chance you've never heard of Mr. Dressup. Apparently, the man who created this iconic Canadian children's show was originally from Maine. Entertainer Ernie Coombs was born in Lewiston.

Lewiston, ME
With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

