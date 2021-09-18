What's up: Leading stories in Lewiston
(LEWISTON, ME) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lewiston.
How the Dempsey Center is making an impact nationwide
In March 2020, the Dempsey Center began offering services to clients online. That effort has since become a nationwide, permanent platform called 'Dempsey Connects'. Read more
Lewiston school board candidate announces run
LEWISTON — Meghan Hird, a lifetime Mainer, is running for the Ward 6 seat on the School Committee now held by Ron Potvin. She is the second person to announce a run for the seat. Potvin has not announced whether he will seek another term. Hird wrote in her announcement... Read more
Maine Event Comedy presents the fifth annual Tightest Five comedy contest
Any stand-up comedian will tell you they have a tight five minutes, but who has The Tightest Five? Twenty-four of New England’s rising comedy stars will give it their best shot in Maine Event Comedy’s fifth annual Tightest Five contest. The first preliminary round will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Read more
Did You Know This International TV Star Was From Lewiston?
Unless you are very young, you've probably heard of Mr. Rogers. But, unless you live near our border with Canada, there's a good chance you've never heard of Mr. Dressup. Apparently, the man who created this iconic Canadian children's show was originally from Maine. Entertainer Ernie Coombs was born in... Read more
