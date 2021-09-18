Trending news headlines in Oxford

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(OXFORD, MS) What’s going on in Oxford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oxford area, click here.

A former Mississippi bail bondsman was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday in the United States District Court in Greenville for knowingly selling firearms to a convicted felon. Joe Crawford, 68, of Boyle, Mississippi, was convicted in June by a jury in Oxford, Mississippi, for... Read more

…this dude could of packed everything up and made one trip and made 100k easy

The Mississippi high school football season is in full swing headed into Week 4, and we’ve had some great finishes to these early season games. Each week, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will highlight five games from around the state with intriguing matchups or big implications. Last week, two of the five games we highlighted weren’t decided until the final play. Read more

The Southeastern Conference announced the 2022 baseball schedule Wednesday, including an exciting slate of games for the Ole Miss baseball team as Mike Bianco’s Rebels eye their fourth consecutive 40-win season. Ole Miss opens its 2022 slate at home against Charleston Southern (Feb. 18-20), which will mark the return of... Read more

The Associated Student Body voted in favor of mandating vaccines on campus, who does the decision come to now? The City of Oxford is bringing back curbside recycling, find out how you can take part. And the University of Mississippi moved up on the best public universities list from U.S. News, take a look at how it got there. These stories and more in our latest edition of Hotty Toddy News, a show produced by broadcast journalism students from the UM School of Journalism and New Media. -- Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage. Read more

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

