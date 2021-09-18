Trending news headlines in Oxford

(OXFORD, MS) What’s going on in Oxford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Former Mississippi bail bondsman sentenced to 10 years in prison for gun trafficking A former Mississippi bail bondsman was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday in the United States District Court in Greenville for knowingly selling firearms to a convicted felon. Joe Crawford, 68, of Boyle, Mississippi, was convicted in June by a jury in Oxford, Mississippi, for... Read more

Best bets: Top 5 games to watch in Mississippi high school football for Friday, Sept. 17 The Mississippi high school football season is in full swing headed into Week 4, and we’ve had some great finishes to these early season games. Each week, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will highlight five games from around the state with intriguing matchups or big implications. Last week, two of the five games we highlighted weren’t decided until the final play. Read more

Ole Miss Baseball Announces 2022 Slate The Southeastern Conference announced the 2022 baseball schedule Wednesday, including an exciting slate of games for the Ole Miss baseball team as Mike Bianco’s Rebels eye their fourth consecutive 40-win season. Ole Miss opens its 2022 slate at home against Charleston Southern (Feb. 18-20), which will mark the return of... Read more

