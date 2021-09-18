Oswego news wrap: What’s trending
(OSWEGO, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oswego.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oswego area, click here.
Home For Sale: 89 E 7th Street, Oswego, NY 13126 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://89E7thStreet.C21.com 89 E 7th Street Oswego, NY 13126 MLS s1329738 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 Can you say ADORABLE?! This cozy home comes fully furnished and just waiting for you to walk in and love it.. Sitting on the East side of the city with a private backyard, only minutes away from downtown, the lake and major retailers making it convenient for whatever you need. Ready for you to move right in. Sale of the house is all inclusive. Contact Agent: Sarah Hoefer Galloway Realty Read more
Donald F. Swan
Donald F. Swan, 66 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at his home following a long illness. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Robert and Rose Sperino Swan. Mr. Swan was educated in Oswego schools and was graduate of the Oswego High School. He... Read more
Oswego Children’s Board to honor multiple ‘unsung heroes'
OSWEGO — The Oswego Children’s Board this year is making up for the lack of a proper celebration the last two years by increasing its recognition of residents who did what they could to help children throughout the community. The annual unsung heroes recognition typically honors a single community member... Read more
Ethan Straub Named North Atlantic Conference Golfer, Rookie Golfer-Of-The-Week
WATERVILLE, ME – The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) announced that SUNY Cobleskill senior Ethan Straub, Oswego, New York, Oswego High School/Jefferson Community College, has been named both the league’s NAC Golfer-of-the-Week and NAC Rookie-Golfer-of-the-Week for the week ending on September 12, 2021. Straub’s sweep of the weekly awards marks the... Read more
