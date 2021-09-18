CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego news wrap: What's trending

Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 6 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oswego.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oswego area, click here.

Oswego / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 89 E 7th Street, Oswego, NY 13126 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://89E7thStreet.C21.com 89 E 7th Street Oswego, NY 13126 MLS s1329738 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 Can you say ADORABLE?! This cozy home comes fully furnished and just waiting for you to walk in and love it.. Sitting on the East side of the city with a private backyard, only minutes away from downtown, the lake and major retailers making it convenient for whatever you need. Ready for you to move right in. Sale of the house is all inclusive. Contact Agent: Sarah Hoefer Galloway Realty Read more

Oswego / oswegocountynewsnow.com

Donald F. Swan

Donald F. Swan, 66 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at his home following a long illness. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Robert and Rose Sperino Swan. Mr. Swan was educated in Oswego schools and was graduate of the Oswego High School. He... Read more

Oswego / oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Children’s Board to honor multiple ‘unsung heroes'

OSWEGO — The Oswego Children’s Board this year is making up for the lack of a proper celebration the last two years by increasing its recognition of residents who did what they could to help children throughout the community. The annual unsung heroes recognition typically honors a single community member... Read more

Oswego / oswegocountytoday.com

Ethan Straub Named North Atlantic Conference Golfer, Rookie Golfer-Of-The-Week

WATERVILLE, ME – The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) announced that SUNY Cobleskill senior Ethan Straub, Oswego, New York, Oswego High School/Jefferson Community College, has been named both the league’s NAC Golfer-of-the-Week and NAC Rookie-Golfer-of-the-Week for the week ending on September 12, 2021. Straub’s sweep of the weekly awards marks the... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

