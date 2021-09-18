CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

What's up: Leading stories in Bartlesville

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) The news in Bartlesville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Bartlesville / bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Supports Bartlesville Education Promise

Arvest Supports Bartlesville Education Promise

Students at Jane Phillips Elementary will soon have new reading books as a result of a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation to Bartlesville Education Promise. Arvest mortgage lender Jill Carse presented the check to Bartlesville Education Promise chairman Martin Garber, vice chairman Vanessa Drummond and Jane Phillips Elementary principal Kevin Brown. Read more

Bartlesville / bartlesvilleradio.com

High School Football Broadcast Schedule - Week 3

High School Football Broadcast Schedule - Week 3

It is Week No. 3 for high school football on Friday night, as all the teams across NE Oklahoma will be in action. Here is our broadcast schedule for the area:. Bartlesville hosts Collinsville . Pregame at 6:30 with a 7:00 PM kick on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and FM 95.1. Read more

Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

FRIDAY SLATE: Bartlesville, CV Trojans, Barnsdall are home, 4 other area teams travel

FRIDAY SLATE: Bartlesville, CV Trojans, Barnsdall are home, 4 other area teams travel

Copan, Nowata and Oklahoma Union high school football teams will thrive on some much needed rest this week while eight other area programs will power into Game 3 showdowns. For most, this Friday's contest will be their last tune-up until they plunge into district wars. Following is a list of... Read more

Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

FRIDAY ECHOES: Bruins display strong potential but mistakes costly in home loss

FRIDAY ECHOES: Bruins display strong potential but mistakes costly in home loss

Just like the empty-basket fisherman, the Bartlesville High Bruin football players could understand the frustration of the big one that got away. Costly penalties, missed tackles, special teams' foo-pahs, an unkind bounce and other miscues proved to be difference makers in the Bruins' 34-14 home loss to the Sapulpa High Chieftains. Read more

Bartlesville, OK
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

