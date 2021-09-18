What's up: Leading stories in Bartlesville

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) The news in Bartlesville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Arvest Supports Bartlesville Education Promise Students at Jane Phillips Elementary will soon have new reading books as a result of a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation to Bartlesville Education Promise. Arvest mortgage lender Jill Carse presented the check to Bartlesville Education Promise chairman Martin Garber, vice chairman Vanessa Drummond and Jane Phillips Elementary principal Kevin Brown. Read more

TRENDING NOW

High School Football Broadcast Schedule - Week 3 It is Week No. 3 for high school football on Friday night, as all the teams across NE Oklahoma will be in action. Here is our broadcast schedule for the area:. Bartlesville hosts Collinsville . Pregame at 6:30 with a 7:00 PM kick on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and FM 95.1. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

FRIDAY SLATE: Bartlesville, CV Trojans, Barnsdall are home, 4 other area teams travel Copan, Nowata and Oklahoma Union high school football teams will thrive on some much needed rest this week while eight other area programs will power into Game 3 showdowns. For most, this Friday's contest will be their last tune-up until they plunge into district wars. Following is a list of... Read more

TOP VIEWED