Norwich, CT

What's up: News headlines in Norwich

Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 6 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Norwich.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Norwich area, click here.

Connecticut / dailyvoice.com

Man Sentenced For Robbing CT Bank While On Supervised Release

A 60-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for robbing a bank while on supervised release for a prior federal bank robbery conviction.New London County resident Anthony Hall, of Montville, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release for rob… Read more

Connecticut / norwichbulletin.com

Cheeseburgers are the classic, American staple, here are 10 places in Eastern Conn. to try

Few things are as American as a delicious cheeseburger. Cooked and topped however you want it, there's so many ways to enjoy a burger. We could go on and on, much like Bubba talking about shrimp from Forest Gump, but we think these local restaurants across Eastern Connecticut do a better job of showcasing all the ways you can chow down on the quintessential American staple. Read more

Comments
avatar

The little joint in the shack beside the track that's not on any list is "The ☀️

avatar

We love Bobby Flay but we were not impressed with his burgers. Not to mention it cost extra to throw a few chips on a burger. Lame.

Norwich / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 32 Curtis Street, Norwich, CT 06360 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://32CurtisStreet.C21.com 32 Curtis Street Norwich, CT 06360 MLS 170435094 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1604 Sq. Ft. Live on the edge of a forest! Rambling two bedroom Ranch with privacy and pool! One level living with open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures and fresh paint. Generous size living room with brick fireplace, dining room overlooking the secluded backyard with visitors like deer and rabbits. Slider to deck and backyard with fireplace, fenced inground pool with diving board and pool shed. Home is located at the end of a cul de sac, front yard, with recent landscaping opening it up bringing sunlight to the front of the home. Basement has plenty of room for additional living and another brick fireplace. Contact Agent: Leigh Zeeman Shutters & Sails Read more

Norwich / norwichbulletin.com

Tuesday's top performances in high school sports

Marc Josaphat, Norwich Free Academy: Josaphat scored two quick insurance goals in the final five minutes to propel the Wildcats (1-2) to their first victory of the season, a 4-1 win at Woodstock Academy. Jeff Delphin, Norwich Free Academy: Senior forward scored on a free kick from 25 yards out... Read more

Comments

Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
91
Followers
241
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

