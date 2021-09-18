What's up: News headlines in Norwich

Cheeseburgers are the classic, American staple, here are 10 places in Eastern Conn. to try

Few things are as American as a delicious cheeseburger. Cooked and topped however you want it, there's so many ways to enjoy a burger. We could go on and on, much like Bubba talking about shrimp from Forest Gump, but we think these local restaurants across Eastern Connecticut do a better job of showcasing all the ways you can chow down on the quintessential American staple. Read more