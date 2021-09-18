What's up: News headlines in Norwich
(NORWICH, CT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Norwich.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Norwich area, click here.
Man Sentenced For Robbing CT Bank While On Supervised Release
A 60-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for robbing a bank while on supervised release for a prior federal bank robbery conviction.New London County resident Anthony Hall, of Montville, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release for rob… Read more
Cheeseburgers are the classic, American staple, here are 10 places in Eastern Conn. to try
Few things are as American as a delicious cheeseburger. Cooked and topped however you want it, there's so many ways to enjoy a burger. We could go on and on, much like Bubba talking about shrimp from Forest Gump, but we think these local restaurants across Eastern Connecticut do a better job of showcasing all the ways you can chow down on the quintessential American staple. Read more
The little joint in the shack beside the track that's not on any list is "The ☀️
We love Bobby Flay but we were not impressed with his burgers. Not to mention it cost extra to throw a few chips on a burger. Lame.
Home For Sale: 32 Curtis Street, Norwich, CT 06360 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://32CurtisStreet.C21.com 32 Curtis Street Norwich, CT 06360 MLS 170435094 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1604 Sq. Ft. Live on the edge of a forest! Rambling two bedroom Ranch with privacy and pool! One level living with open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures and fresh paint. Generous size living room with brick fireplace, dining room overlooking the secluded backyard with visitors like deer and rabbits. Slider to deck and backyard with fireplace, fenced inground pool with diving board and pool shed. Home is located at the end of a cul de sac, front yard, with recent landscaping opening it up bringing sunlight to the front of the home. Basement has plenty of room for additional living and another brick fireplace. Contact Agent: Leigh Zeeman Shutters & Sails Read more
Tuesday's top performances in high school sports
Marc Josaphat, Norwich Free Academy: Josaphat scored two quick insurance goals in the final five minutes to propel the Wildcats (1-2) to their first victory of the season, a 4-1 win at Woodstock Academy. Jeff Delphin, Norwich Free Academy: Senior forward scored on a free kick from 25 yards out... Read more