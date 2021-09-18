CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selma, AL

Selma news wrap: What’s trending

Selma Daily
Selma Daily
 6 days ago

(SELMA, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Selma area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Selma area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Selma / youtube.com

Christ the King, Selma

Christ the King, Selma

Join us for the service. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Dallas County / selmatimesjournal.com

Dallas County schools pleased with ‘22 budget

Dallas County schools pleased with ‘22 budget

Dallas County Schools did not have to give up any teacher slots for the 2021-22 academic year despite receiving fewer teaching units from the state. The state funds teacher units based on a system’s average daily membership from the previous year. Dallas County Schools had an ADM of 2,738.3 last... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alabama / selmasun.com

Selma arts organizations receive grants from Alabama Council on the Arts

Selma arts organizations receive grants from Alabama Council on the Arts

The Alabama State Council on the Arts has awarded a total of $3,667,300 to arts organization in Alabama, including ArtsRevive and the Black Belt Community Foundation. The funds were awarded at a meeting in Jasper after applications were submitted to the Alabama Arts Recovery Program and the Council on the Arts’ annual grant cycle. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Selma / selmatimesjournal.com

Injury sidelines Morgan Academy’s top receiver

Injury sidelines Morgan Academy’s top receiver

Week 3 of the 2021 season proved painful in more ways than one for Morgan Academy. For starters, the Senators suffered their first loss of the year, falling 12-9 at Monroe Academy in AAA, Region 2. The setback dropped Morgan Academy from No. 5 to No. 9 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association AISA state poll. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Selma Daily

Selma Daily

Selma, AL
164
Followers
219
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy