Selma news wrap: What’s trending

Dallas County schools pleased with ‘22 budget
Dallas County Schools did not have to give up any teacher slots for the 2021-22 academic year despite receiving fewer teaching units from the state. The state funds teacher units based on a system’s average daily membership from the previous year. Dallas County Schools had an ADM of 2,738.3 last... Read more
Selma arts organizations receive grants from Alabama Council on the Arts
The Alabama State Council on the Arts has awarded a total of $3,667,300 to arts organization in Alabama, including ArtsRevive and the Black Belt Community Foundation. The funds were awarded at a meeting in Jasper after applications were submitted to the Alabama Arts Recovery Program and the Council on the Arts’ annual grant cycle. Read more
Injury sidelines Morgan Academy’s top receiver
Week 3 of the 2021 season proved painful in more ways than one for Morgan Academy. For starters, the Senators suffered their first loss of the year, falling 12-9 at Monroe Academy in AAA, Region 2. The setback dropped Morgan Academy from No. 5 to No. 9 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association AISA state poll. Read more
