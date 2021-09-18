What's up: News headlines in Manitowoc

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(MANITOWOC, WI) The news in Manitowoc never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Manitowoc / seehafernews.com

Manitowoc's Washington Street is Officially on the State's Reconstruction Calendar…in 2029

Manitowoc’s Washington Street is Officially on the State’s Reconstruction Calendar…in 2029

There is some good news and bad news for those who travel through Manitowoc on a regular basis. First the good news, as Assemblyman Paul Tittl has responded to Mayor Justin Nickels’ letter regarding Washington Street. He said that he met with the Director of the DOT’s Northeast Region, Colleen... Read more

Comments
avatar

This job should have been put in motion from our previous Mayor or the 1st few years of the new administration. Too many people on the City Council dragged their feet on this and allowed this to go on!! When Nickels took over the city was 76 million in debt but where did all that money go to?

2 likes

avatar

if you want to see Washington street done Brendan Seehafer and other friends of Justin are going to need to buy property on it.... him being in office is a joke.

1 like

Manitowoc / fox11online.com

Man arrested in Manitowoc drug bust

Man arrested in Manitowoc drug bust

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man is facing drug charges after Manitowoc police searched his residence and vehicle, finding marijuana and cocaine, officials say. Based on an anonymous tip, investigators served a search warrant at a residence on N. 14th Street Thursday. According to the police report, officers learned the man... Read more

Manitowoc / youtube.com

Land For Sale: 3741 Dewey St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: 3741 Dewey St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://3741DeweyStManitowoc.C21.com 3741 Dewey St Manitowoc, WI 54220 MLS 1710746 Perfect location for your business!! This land offers a prime commercial real estate location!! Convenient access to the highway and great exposure to a high traffic area. Property for sale does not include the building. Each lot will be approximately .8 acres. Can be sold together for a list price of $119,900 or each lot individually for $62,900. See additional listing MLS 1710745 Contact Office: Aspire Group Read more

Manitowoc / wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Historical Society offers free tickets on Smithsonian Museum Day, Sept. 18

Manitowoc Historical Society offers free tickets on Smithsonian Museum Day, Sept. 18

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Historical Society is opening its doors, free of charge, to anyone who downloads a Museum Day ticket. According to a release, the society is choosing to do this as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, which is a national celebration where participating museums imitate the daily free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based museums. Read more

Comments / 0

