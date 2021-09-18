What's up: News headlines in Manitowoc

(MANITOWOC, WI) The news in Manitowoc never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Manitowoc’s Washington Street is Officially on the State’s Reconstruction Calendar…in 2029 There is some good news and bad news for those who travel through Manitowoc on a regular basis. First the good news, as Assemblyman Paul Tittl has responded to Mayor Justin Nickels’ letter regarding Washington Street. He said that he met with the Director of the DOT’s Northeast Region, Colleen... Read more

Man arrested in Manitowoc drug bust MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A man is facing drug charges after Manitowoc police searched his residence and vehicle, finding marijuana and cocaine, officials say. Based on an anonymous tip, investigators served a search warrant at a residence on N. 14th Street Thursday. According to the police report, officers learned the man... Read more

Land For Sale: 3741 Dewey St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://3741DeweyStManitowoc.C21.com 3741 Dewey St Manitowoc, WI 54220 MLS 1710746 Perfect location for your business!! This land offers a prime commercial real estate location!! Convenient access to the highway and great exposure to a high traffic area. Property for sale does not include the building. Each lot will be approximately .8 acres. Can be sold together for a list price of $119,900 or each lot individually for $62,900. See additional listing MLS 1710745 Contact Office: Aspire Group Read more

