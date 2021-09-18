What's up: Top news in Atlantic City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) What’s going on in Atlantic City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Atlantic City area, click here.

New Jersey / wpgtalkradio.com

NJ State Police Arrest 15 Fugitives Across Atlantic County

Officials with the New Jersey State Police have announced that 15 fugitives have been arrested from across Atlantic County. "Operation Summer in the City," as it was dubbed, got people wanted for aggravated assault, sexual assault, and weapons and drug offenses off of the streets. Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck... Read more

about time didn't have to worry about that before when we had bounty hunters now Tax Payers have to pay for the apprehension smh

Atlantic City / apnews.com

Atlantic City casinos bounce back, up 31% from a year ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos and racetrack sports betting outlets are bouncing back convincingly from financial woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, taking in 31% more in August than they did a year earlier, after COVID-19-related closures ended. Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division... Read more

New Jersey / pressofatlanticcity.com

NJSIAA plans to run normal state finals this fall; boys individual wrestling tournament to return to Boardwalk Hall in 2022

ROBBINSVILLE — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association plans to run its normal state tournaments this fall, it announced at its meeting on Wednesday. If a team cannot play in a tournament because of COVID-19 before the tournament begins, the team will be replaced in the bracket. The bracket,... Read more

Atlantic City / youtube.com

137 S Berkley Square #A Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Paula Hartman - BHHS Fox & Roach Margate 4 beds 5 baths For more information: http://www.foxroach.com/mls=NJT555482?s=ImprevFeed Published on: September 15, 2021 Read more

Atlantic City, NJ
With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

