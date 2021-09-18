What's up: Top news in Atlantic City

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) What’s going on in Atlantic City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

NJ State Police Arrest 15 Fugitives Across Atlantic County Officials with the New Jersey State Police have announced that 15 fugitives have been arrested from across Atlantic County. "Operation Summer in the City," as it was dubbed, got people wanted for aggravated assault, sexual assault, and weapons and drug offenses off of the streets. Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck... Read more

Atlantic City casinos bounce back, up 31% from a year ago ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos and racetrack sports betting outlets are bouncing back convincingly from financial woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, taking in 31% more in August than they did a year earlier, after COVID-19-related closures ended. Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division... Read more

NJSIAA plans to run normal state finals this fall; boys individual wrestling tournament to return to Boardwalk Hall in 2022 ROBBINSVILLE — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association plans to run its normal state tournaments this fall, it announced at its meeting on Wednesday. If a team cannot play in a tournament because of COVID-19 before the tournament begins, the team will be replaced in the bracket. The bracket,... Read more

