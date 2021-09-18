Walla Walla news digest: Top stories today
City wants to hear from bicyclists
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee has applied to renew the city’s bicycle friendly community status. In 2016, Walla Walla was recognized as a bronze-level member of the League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly Community program, which helps communities improve conditions for bicycling. By applying to... Read more
Adam West Day happening in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — For all of our community members out there who love Batman, get ready because Adam West Day is Saturday, September 18 in Walla Walla. Adam West is well-known for playing Batman in the 1960's TV series and he was born right here in Walla Walla. On... Read more
Prison guard charged with savagely beating a Georgia man to rise in the ranks of an outlaw motorcycle gang
A Walla Walla prison guard and another Milton-Freewater resident are charged with savagely beating a Georgia man to rise in the ranks of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Dustin L. Wendelin, 40, and Charles C. Montgomery, 29, were arrested last week following a months-long investigation by law enforcement officers in Georgia, Washington and Oregon, along with several federal agencies. Read more
New Walla Walla tree plan delayed until October
Consideration of the Walla Walla Urban Forestry Management Plan has been delayed by three weeks as city staff work to clarify a few details and incorporate a commitment to public education in a bid to encourage community participation in the city’s trees. “In order to accomplish the city’s canopy-cover goals,... Read more
