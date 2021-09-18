CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla news digest: Top stories today

Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 6 days ago

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Walla Walla.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Walla Walla area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Walla Walla / elkhornmediagroup.com

City wants to hear from bicyclists

City wants to hear from bicyclists

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee has applied to renew the city’s bicycle friendly community status. In 2016, Walla Walla was recognized as a bronze-level member of the League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly Community program, which helps communities improve conditions for bicycling. By applying to... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Walla Walla / katu.com

Adam West Day happening in Walla Walla

Adam West Day happening in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — For all of our community members out there who love Batman, get ready because Adam West Day is Saturday, September 18 in Walla Walla. Adam West is well-known for playing Batman in the 1960's TV series and he was born right here in Walla Walla. On... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Georgia / harleyliberty.com

Prison guard charged with savagely beating a Georgia man to rise in the ranks of an outlaw motorcycle gang

Prison guard charged with savagely beating a Georgia man to rise in the ranks of an outlaw motorcycle gang

A Walla Walla prison guard and another Milton-Freewater resident are charged with savagely beating a Georgia man to rise in the ranks of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Dustin L. Wendelin, 40, and Charles C. Montgomery, 29, were arrested last week following a months-long investigation by law enforcement officers in Georgia, Washington and Oregon, along with several federal agencies. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Walla Walla / union-bulletin.com

New Walla Walla tree plan delayed until October

New Walla Walla tree plan delayed until October

Consideration of the Walla Walla Urban Forestry Management Plan has been delayed by three weeks as city staff work to clarify a few details and incorporate a commitment to public education in a bid to encourage community participation in the city’s trees. “In order to accomplish the city’s canopy-cover goals,... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla, WA
85
Followers
254
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy