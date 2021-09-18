CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

What's up: Leading stories in Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City News Watch
Rio Grande City News Watch
 6 days ago

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rio Grande City.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rio Grande City area, click here.

Rio Grande City / youtube.com

Harris meets with Mexico leaders over immigration issues

Harris meets with Mexico leaders over immigration issues

Laredo / lmtonline.com

UISD teams enter final tuneup games

UISD teams enter final tuneup games

UISD football coaches have one more week to see their teams in game action before the games start counting toward district records. Each team is starting to develop its identity. There are aspects of the game that each has improved on, and there are some that each needs to work on. Read more

Texas / youtube.com

DEA: 19 arrested in multi-agency drug raid in South Texas

DEA: 19 arrested in multi-agency drug raid in South Texas

Rio Grande City / lmtonline.com

Alexander rolls in non-district finale

Alexander rolls in non-district finale

Alexander sent a message to the rest of UISD. The Bulldogs played near-perfect football in the 57-0 victory over Rio Grande City on Thursday at the SAC. The dominant performance came at the best time as the district schedule begins next week. Alexander started the season 0-3 and needed some positivity in the final non-district game. Read more

Rio Grande City News Watch

Rio Grande City News Watch

Rio Grande City, TX
ABOUT

With Rio Grande City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

