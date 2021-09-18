Port Huron news wrap: What’s trending
Port Huron city council concurs with planning board: No gas station on Lapeer
Whatever happens to the vacant Family Video store on the southwest corner of Lapeer Avenue and 10th Street in Port Huron, it will not be a gas station. On Sept. 7, the city’s planning commission denied Jameel Alhadiss’s special use request for a gas station and convenience at that location. Read more
Two Port Huron officers honored
Having an officer named ‘Officer of the Year’ is great for any police department but having two earn the honor is a major accomplishment just ask members of the Port Huron Police Department. The department, which currently boasts 57 sworn officers and serves some 30,000 residents in a roughly 12-square... Read more
Riverbank Theatre presents ‘Same Time, Next Year’
Riverbank Theatre will present “Same Time, Next Year” from Sept. 17 through Oct. 17. The romantic comedy, directed by Brittany Everitt Smith, tells the story of George and Doris — played by real-life couple Tyrone and Jennifer Evenson, of Port Huron — who are married, but not to each other. The production is a two-person show. Read more
