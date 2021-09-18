CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron news wrap: What’s trending

Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 6 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Port Huron area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Port Huron area, click here.

Port Huron / bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron city council concurs with planning board: No gas station on Lapeer

Port Huron city council concurs with planning board: No gas station on Lapeer

Whatever happens to the vacant Family Video store on the southwest corner of Lapeer Avenue and 10th Street in Port Huron, it will not be a gas station. On Sept. 7, the city’s planning commission denied Jameel Alhadiss’s special use request for a gas station and convenience at that location. Read more

we don't need more gas stations or Chinese places. bring BDs Mongolian BBQ

Port Huron / bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Two Port Huron officers honored

Two Port Huron officers honored

Having an officer named ‘Officer of the Year’ is great for any police department but having two earn the honor is a major accomplishment just ask members of the Port Huron Police Department. The department, which currently boasts 57 sworn officers and serves some 30,000 residents in a roughly 12-square... Read more

Port Huron / voicenews.com

Riverbank Theatre presents ‘Same Time, Next Year’

Riverbank Theatre presents 'Same Time, Next Year'

Riverbank Theatre will present “Same Time, Next Year” from Sept. 17 through Oct. 17. The romantic comedy, directed by Brittany Everitt Smith, tells the story of George and Doris — played by real-life couple Tyrone and Jennifer Evenson, of Port Huron — who are married, but not to each other. The production is a two-person show. Read more

Port Huron / youtube.com

Video preview - Residential for sale - 3707 Ramblewood Drive, Port Huron, MI 48060

Video preview - Residential for sale - 3707 Ramblewood Drive, Port Huron, MI 48060

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/NH5BQ9/3707-Ramblewood-Drive-Port-Huron-MI-2210077481 Highly sought after RANCH floor plan in the desirable Ramblewood Subdivision. This condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 1 car garage and private outdoor space. This adorable condo is complete with a well maintained kitchen featuring a stainless steel sink and white appliances, a dining nook with custom built-in cabinetry, a nice size living room with sliding doors that lead out to your private deck and yard space. The master suite features a walk-in closet, a second closet and an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is large in size and there is a second full bathroom complete for your guests. The laundry room is a separate room in itself and leads right out to your attached 1 car garage. This unit is move-in ready and will not last long. Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1045 Price: $159,900 MLS ID: 2210077481 For more information about this property, please contact Vincent Parente at 586-405-3600 or vinceparente321@gmail.com. You can also text 7076865 to 67299. Last modified: 09/15/2021 06:44:23 pm Read more

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron, MI
With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

