Port Huron news wrap: What’s trending

Video preview - Residential for sale - 3707 Ramblewood Drive, Port Huron, MI 48060

Highly sought after RANCH floor plan in the desirable Ramblewood Subdivision. This condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 1 car garage and private outdoor space. This adorable condo is complete with a well maintained kitchen featuring a stainless steel sink and white appliances, a dining nook with custom built-in cabinetry, a nice size living room with sliding doors that lead out to your private deck and yard space. The master suite features a walk-in closet, a second closet and an en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is large in size and there is a second full bathroom complete for your guests. The laundry room is a separate room in itself and leads right out to your attached 1 car garage. This unit is move-in ready and will not last long. Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1045 Price: $159,900 MLS ID: 2210077481 Last modified: 09/15/2021 06:44:23 pm