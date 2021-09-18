Top stories trending in Cedar City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

 6 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) The news in Cedar City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cedar City area, click here.

Cedar City / fox13now.com

A child died Thursday night after being run over by a vehicle pulling into a driveway in Cedar City. Read more

Cedar City / abc4.com

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a family member’s vehicle in Cedar City late Thursday night. Cedar City Police say they were called to a home on South Westview Drive for a single-vehicle accident. They determined a minor was driving up... Read more

Cedar City / dansjourney.com

The second post of my vacation, this one covering Grand Teton National Park. In early September 2021, I journeyed by car from San Diego for my first visit to Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park. As a lover of mountains, I planned my trip so that I could bookend my visit to Yellowstone with time spent in Grand Teton National Park. Finally, on the way home, I detoured to Cedar Break National Monument just outside of Cedar City, Utah. Read more

Cedar City / youtube.com

Weekly scheduled public City Council meetings for Cedar City, UT Read more

Politics
